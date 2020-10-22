BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary exam result 2020 declared, check at bseodisha.ac.in

Of the total 21,487 students who have appeared for Odisha board Class 10 supplementary exam 2020, as many as 15,244 have qualified

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) has on Thursday (22 October) released the High School Certificate (HSC), or Class 10, Supplementary examination result 2020 on its official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

Along with the Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam result, the board has also declared the State Open School Certificate Examination - 2020 result on its website.

A report by Odisha TV said that of the total 21,487 students who have appeared for Odisha board Class 10 supplementary exam 2020, as many as 15,244 have qualified.

However, not a single student has obtained A1 grade in the exam this year. At least 10 students have cleared the exam with A2 grade, 195 students got B1 grade, 930 secured B2, 1,902 students got C.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exam can check their score and qualifying status by entering their roll number or name of the result portal.

Steps to check BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary exam result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to BSE Odisha official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "RESULT OF SUPPLEMENTARY HSC EXAMINATION-2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your exam roll number or name.

Step 4: Click on Find Results button.

Step 5: The BSE Odisha HSC (Class 10) supplementary exam result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your grade, qualifying status and save as well as take a print of your result.

Here is the direct link to check BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam result 2020: http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/hsc-class-10-supplementry-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Direct link to check result of Odisha open school certificate examination 2020 (2nd): http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/state-open-school-certificate-2-examination-2020/query.htm

Odisha Board of Secondary Education had on 29 July declared the result of Class 10 exam.