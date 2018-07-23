BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam 2018 result declared; check score on bseodisha.ac.in

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared the Class 10 supplementary result today (Monday), according to media reports. Candidates can check their results on bseodisha.ac.in using their roll number and name. However, if students are facing difficulties in accessing the official website, results can also be checked at indiaresults.com.

The BSE Odisha Class 10 results were declared on 7 May, 2018 and the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent.

Here is how to to check BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary result 2018

–Go to bseodisha.ac.in

–Click on 'Supplementary HSC examination result 2018'

–Enter the required details

–Click on 'submit' and download your results

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a committee formed under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board regulates and develops secondary education in Odisha.