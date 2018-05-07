You are here:
BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2018 declared: 76% clear exam; check score on bseodisha.nic.in

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 09:45:50 IST

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has declared the BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2018, according to reports.

The state recorded a pass percentage of 76.23 percent, reported NDTV

Students need to log on to the official results websites bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in.

According to a report in The Financial Express, a board official confirmed the results were announced on Monday at a press conference. "The School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra declared the results from the board office", the report quoted the board official, as saying.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 matriculation exams that were held between 23 February to 8 March, Zee News reported.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a committee formed under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board regulates and develops secondary education in Odisha.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the websites bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

 - Click on 'Class 10th Result 2018' and enter name and registration number

- Click submit and take a printout of the result for future reference


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 09:45 AM

