BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) Results 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Class 10 scores if official website is down

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Declared | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the Class 10 board exam 2019 results today (21 May). Students can check their scores on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The board, on Monday, said the results were delayed due to delay in restoration of power following massive damage caused by Cyclone Fani. In 2018, Odisha BSE had released the results on 7 May.

Since lakhs of students will be checking their results on the official websites, the websites might lag or be slow. In such a scenario, students can check alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com to find out their scores.

Students can also log on to the official websites for additional information on their results, once the websites are functional.

How to check Odisha Class 10 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Orissa in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "BSE Odisha Results Click Here". Click on the link.

Step 4: Fill in all the details to get your Gujarat Board SSC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Odisha Class 10 results 2019 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Odisha in the list of the states or type the URL odisha.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Odisha Board of Secondary Education" with "Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) Exam Result 2019" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your Odisha Class 10 result 2019

Results via SMS

Students can also get their results via SMS by typing RESULT<space> OR10<space> roll number and send it to 56263.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha.

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all the secondary education-related affairs in the state.

