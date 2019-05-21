BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Declared: Odisha board announces Class 10 scores; check bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Declared | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the results of the Class 10 board exams today (21 May). Students can check official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

On Monday, when the board was expected to declare the results amid confusion, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum had said the results were delayed as it took time to restore power in Odisha following the massive damage caused by Cyclone Fani.

Once the results are announced, candidates can their Class 10 scores on the official websites.

The results were delayed due to the disruption caused by the onslaught of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May. In 2018, the Odisha BSE had released the results on 7 May.

How to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all the secondary education-related affairs in the state.

