BSc Honours Nursing results 2020 for Florence Nightingale college declared; check at nta.ac.in
The B.Sc (Honours) entrance exam result 2020 for admission to Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital (New Delhi) has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their score at nta.ac.in.
According to Hindustan Times, the examination was conducted online in computer-based test (CBT) mode on 31 October. The exam was held across 10 test centres across Delhi.
Jagran Josh reported that the result has been declared in the form of scorecard. The qualified candidates will now have to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process.
Candidates will be selected on the basis on the cut-off marks fixed by the college and the availability of seats.
To download the result, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth.
NTA, in its notification, said that eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents of the shortlisted candidates will be verified as per the norms specified by the Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, where admission is sought.
Steps to check B.Sc Honours Nursing result 2020
Step 1: Log on to the National Testing Agency's official website - NTA.
Step 2: On the homepage, under latest section, tap on the link that reads, "Public Notice: Declaration of results of the entrance exam for admission to the B.Sc (Hons.) nursing course of Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, New Delhi."
Step 3: A PDF document will open on your webpage.
Step 4: Scroll down and click on the result link.
Step 5: Enter your application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.
Step 6: Press the submit button.
Step 7: The BSc (Hons) Nursing course entrance exam result will be displayed on your screen.
Step 8: Check your name, marks, qualifying status before saving and taking a print.
To check and download BSc Honours Nursing result 2020, CLICK HERE
