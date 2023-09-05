BRS leader K Kavitha urges 47 political parties to unite for passage of Women's Reservation Bill

“With just three minutes of concentration by NDA and Opposition bloc – I.N.D.I.A, 33 per cent women can come into Parliament and Assembly,” said BRS leader K Kavitha as she appealed to 47 political parties to unite and pass Women’s Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

In seperate letters addressed to Congress and BJP leaders, Kavitha called upon them to set aside political differences and prioritise the passage of the Bill saying increased women’s representation is not a matter of exclusivity but a means to build a more equitable and balanced political landscape.

VIDEO | “A special Parliament session has been called by the government and I believe this is an opportunity for the Women’s Reservation Bill to be passed. The technical reason is that it has already passed in the Rajya Sabha, and passing it in the Lok Sabha is very easy for the… pic.twitter.com/3NNoNbQ1T3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

Kavitha, who is an MLC in Telangana and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, underscored the pivotal role women play in Indian political discourse and the pressing need for their representation in legislative bodies.

In her letter, she highlighted the proof of concept provided by the 14 lakh women already active in public life, demonstrating their ability to lead and govern effectively.

Kavitha has been a prominent voice in raising the demand for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

She sat on a hunger strike earlier in March demanding the tabling and passing of the Bill and has been engaging with political parties and civil society organisations across India to escalate the demand for a legislation on it.

The special Parliament session will be convened from September 18 to 22.

With inputs from PTI