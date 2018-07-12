Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

British MP Lord Alexander Carlile deported from Delhi airport for carrying 'invalid visa': All you need to know

India FP Staff Jul 12, 2018 15:09:50 IST

Britain's Lord Alexander Carlile was denied entry into India upon his arrival at Delhi airport for not having the appropriate Indian visa, according to Ministry of External Affairs. Lord Carlile, who is a British MP and legal consultant to jailed former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, was travelling to Delhi to address a media briefing to highlight what the opposition the "baseless allegations" against Zia.

File image of Lord Alexander Carlile. Image courtesy: Twitter/@htTweets

File image of Lord Alexander Carlile. Image courtesy: Twitter/@htTweets

"His intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application," Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. "It was therefore decided to deny him entry into India upon arrival," he said. The Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh has already barred his entry into the country.

According to NDTV, Lord Carlile had told Dhaka Tribune that since he was not been permitted to come to Dhaka, he wanted to hold a press conference in India "to explain the complexities in Khaleda Zia's case to the international media community".

Carlile was appointed to the Zia's legal team in March 2018. Zia, who heads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has nearly three dozen criminal cases filed against her which the party insists, are part of a plot to keep her and her family out of politics.

However, India-Bangladesh affairs experts claim that Carlile is known to have links with outlawed extremist group Jamaat-e-Islami and is trying to defend BNP at the behest of Jamaat, The Economic Times reported.

Carlile, who was the former head of chambers of Foundry Chambers in London, was the first Member of Parliament to campaign for the rights of transgender people. He is also known for having defended Princess Diana's butler, Paul Burrell, against charges that he had stolen some of her estate's belongings.

In 2001, he was appointed independent reviewer of terrorism legislation and in 2012 he was made the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year Honours for services to national security.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 15:09 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores