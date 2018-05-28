You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

British jailed Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru in same prisons: Narendra Modi told Theresa May on Vijay Mallya

India PTI May 28, 2018 22:35:41 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed his unhappiness to his British counterpart Theresa May over focus on conditions of Indian prisons during court hearings on extradition of fugitive Vijay Mallya to India, according to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

File image of Sushma Swaraj. AP

File image of Sushma Swaraj. AP

Modi, during a meeting with May in London last month, told her that it was not proper for courts to ask about the condition of Indian jails as the British themselves had kept Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and other Indian leaders in these prisons, Swaraj said.

"These are the same jails where you (British) had kept Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and other top Indian leaders," Swaraj said at a press conference today when asked about focus on conditions in Indian jails during hearing in a British court over Vijay Mallya's extradition to India.

The minister said Modi, during his talks with May on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), also raised the issue of delay by British authorities in sending back Indian fugitives.

"He also told her that when our fugitives come here (Britain), it takes time to send them back," Swaraj said.

Mallya's lawyers have been opposing Indian Government's plea for extraditing him, citing poor hygiene and overcrowding in Indian jails. A British court is considering India's requests for extradition of Mallya, who is facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 22:35 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores