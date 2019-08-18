Brij University Result 2019: Maharaja Surajmal Brij University declares BA Part 3 results; check msbrijuniversity.ac.in to download scores

Brij University Result 2019 | Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, formerly called Brij University, in Rajasthan has released the results for BA Part 3 on its official website — msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

Those students who had appeared for the examination can now check their results online using their examination credentials like their registration number, roll number., etc. Candidates must note that the official site of the varsity might be slow or unresponsive due to the heavy traffic. Students are advised to check the official site of the varsity regularly.

Steps to check Brij University BA Part 3 Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharaja Surajmal Brij University —msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage click on the 'result' link.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the 'RESULTS' link available on the top, right-hand corner.

Step 4: Enter your 'Result Type', select from 'UG/PG/Other Courses' and select your class for the result.

Step 5: Click on ‘Proceed for Result’

Step 6: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a print out of it.

About Maharaja Surajmal Brij University:

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University is a state university which was formerly known by the name of Brij University. It was established in 2012 at Bharatpur in Rajasthan and has three affiliated law colleges, 23 B.Ed/M.Ed. colleges, 16 U.G./P.G. colleges and 19 B.Ed. & integrated colleges.