BRICS to adopt counter-terrorism plan, says PM Modi at 13th summit amid Afghan crisis; key points

Putin, who was speaking at the BRICS summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in virtual mode, was the only leader to have raised the issue of Afghanistan directly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the annual summit of the 13th BRICS Summit virtually on Thursday. The five nations (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) have resolved to adopt a "counter-terrorism action" plan following Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The summit, which was hosted by India, was attended by Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsanaro.

In his opening remarks, Modi said India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its chairmanship and listed various achievements of the grouping.

"Today we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful for focusing attention on the priorities of developing nations as well," he said.

This is the second time Modi is chairing the BRICS summit. Earlier, he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of five-nation group.

What else did Modi say?

Talking about the theme selected by India for the duration of its chairship - 'BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus' - Modi said these 4 Cs are basic principles of the Brics partnership

He said, "We have to ensure that BRICS is more productive in the next 15 years."

"We have also adopted Brics Counter-Terrorism Action Plan," said Modi said at the summit on Thursday.

The prime minister also said that for the first time, BRICS has taken collective position on strengthening and reforming multilateral systems

US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan led to new crisis: Putin

In his address, Putin raised the issue of Afghanistan, saying it should not become a "threat to its neighbouring countries, a source of drug trafficking and terrorism".

As Putin hit out at the US, he said, "It's still unclear how this will affect global and regional security."

"Afghanistan crisis is a threat to its neighbours. It is for good reason that our countries have paid special attention to this (Afghanistan crisis) issue," Putin said.

Jinping recounts achievements of BRICS

Xi said that in the past 15 years, these five nations have "enhanced strategic communication and political trust in the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and equality, respected each other's social system, development and explored sound ways for nations to interact with each other."

"We have made solid progress in various areas of cooperation in spirit of pragmatism, innovation and win-win cooperation. We have supported multilateralism and taken part in global governance in spirit of equity, justice and mutual assistance," Jinping said at the 13th BRICS Summit.

Equal access to COVID-19 vaccines must be ensured: Ramaphosa

While the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro recalled his visit to India fondly, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said that their collective response to COVID-19 has demonstrated what can be achieved when they work together.

"We must ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. This is the only way in which we can respond to this pandemic that engulfs the world," said Ramphosa.

At the conclusion of the Summit, the leaders adopted the "New Delhi Declaration".

Some of its highlights are:

Leaders commended the adoption of the revised Terms of Reference for guiding BRICS engagement. Leaders committed to preserving and further strengthening the consensus-based working methods in BRICS.

Leaders highlighted the need for cooperation on study of origins of the SARS-COV-2 - an important aspect of the fight against the COVID-19

Recognised the importance of experience and knowledge-sharing on traditional medicines.

Leaders acknowledged that continued relevance of the UN system would be determined by its ability to adapt to contemporary realities. They pledged resolve towards strengthening and reforming the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and agile, effective, transparent, democratic, representative and accountable to Member States.

Leaders endorsed the BRICS Joint Statement on Strengthening and Reforming the Multilateral System adopted by BRICS Foreign Ministers on 1 June 2021. They also agreed on the principles for strengthening and reforming multilateral system.

They called for reforms of the principal organs of the United Nations including instilling new life in the discussions on reform of the UN Security Council with a view to making it more representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries.

Leaders expressed appreciation of the role of India during its ongoing tenure in the UN Security Council for 2021-2022.

They welcomed adoption of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan for the implementation of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Strategy.

On Afghanistan, leaders called for refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means in Afghanistan, through an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country. They underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries. They emphasised the need to address the humanitarian situation and to uphold human rights, including those of women, children and minorities.

Leaders expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens.

On climate issues, leaders expressed commitment to the full implementation of the UNFCCC, its Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, and to the principles of UNFCCC including 'Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities' in the light of different national circumstances.

They welcomed the launch of the BRICS alliance for Green Tourism to promote measures which can shape a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive tourism sector.

With inputs from PTI