You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BRICS Summit: New Delhi, Beijing agree to maintain 'momentum' in ties; Chinese defence minister to visit India in August

India Press Trust of India Jul 29, 2018 09:45:51 IST

Johannesburg (South Africa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that the Chinese defence minister will visit India in August as part of the efforts to maintain the "momentum" generated by their recent meetings.

Modi, who was in Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit, met Xi for the third time in nearly three months on 26 July after their two-day informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late April and a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, China in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping. Twitter/@MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping. Twitter/@MEAIndia

"It is important to maintain this momentum and for this we should, at our level, regularly review our relationship and give proper instructions whenever required," Modi told Xi in his opening remarks.

He told the Chinese leader that their recent meetings have given a new strength to bilateral ties and also provided new opportunities for cooperation.

President Xi said that the Chinese side is ready to work with the Indian side to carry forward the fresh impetus of bilateral relations since their informal meeting in Wuhan, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He called on the two sides to strengthen strategic communication, increase mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges, strengthen dialogue and properly manage differences, it said.


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 09:45 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores