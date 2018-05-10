You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Brexit officials ask Cambridge Analytica ex-CEO Alexander Nix to appear before lawmakers

India Reuters May 10, 2018 21:21:41 IST

A British parliamentary committee said on Thursday it had summoned the former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica and a director of the official Brexit campaign group to appear before lawmakers.

CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix. Reuters

CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix. Reuters

The media committee has launched a fake news investigation but its inquiry has broadened to examine the role of Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, and Facebook in the Brexit vote and in the election of US President Donald Trump.

The committee said it had asked former CEO Alexander Nix to appear in parliament on Wednesday, 6 June. It has asked Dominic Cummings, a former director of Vote Leave, to appear on Tuesday, 22 May.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 21:21 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores