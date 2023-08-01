Breathe Clean: Delhi records best AQI in July since 2019

Residents of Delhi breathed the cleanest air in July as the national capital recorded the lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) last month as compared to the previous four years.

Last month, Delhi witnessed all 31 days of ‘Good to Moderate’ air quality. As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, “The number of ‘Good to Moderate’ Air Quality Days for the 31 days period (July) was 26 in the year 2019; 31 in 2020; 29 in 2021; 31 in 2022; and 31 in the current year 2023.”

“The monthly average AQI for Delhi during this period also remained in the ‘Satisfactory’ AQI category i.e., 83.71. Delhi has recorded its lowest monthly average AQI during July of the current year compared to the corresponding period for the last 04 years from 2019 and the monthly average AQI of July 2023 is comparable with the monthly average AQI of July 2020,” the Ministry added.

In addition to this, the national capital recorded the lowest levels of PM10 and PM2.5 concentration as compared to the corresponding period for the last 4 years i.e. from 2019 onwards and is comparable to the average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration of July 2020.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has urged the government of Delhi and NCR State governments to make efforts towards maintaining clean air to reduce integrated exposure and protect public health.

With inputs from ANI