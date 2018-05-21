You are here:
Brazilian woman arrested from New Delhi airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 6 crore by swallowing 106 capsules

India PTI May 21, 2018 08:47:12 IST

New Delhi: A 25-year-old Brazilian woman has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling cocaine in 106 self-swallowed capsules, officials said on Sunday.

Representational image. Reuters

The woman was apprehended by the NCB sleuths on 14 May, upon her arrival from Sao Paulo in Brazil, based on an intelligence input.

She was subsequently taken to the Safdarjung hospital, where an X-ray confirmed that there were cocaine-filled capsules in her body, the officials said.

A total of 106 capsules, containing 930 grams of pure South American cocaine, were recovered from the woman, they added. According to the Hindustan Times, the seized cocaine was worth around Rs 6 crore.

She was placed under arrest on Saturday under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody by a court.

"She got the consignment from the South American drug mafia and was supposed to deliver it to African drug traffickers active in the National Capital Region," a senior NCB official said.


