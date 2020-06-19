You are here:
'Bravery and courage won't be forgotten,' US, France, Germany condole death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley

India FP Staff Jun 19, 2020 18:01:30 IST

The US on Friday condoled the death of Indian soldiers, killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and said their bravery will not be forgotten.

"The US Mission in India sends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were lost at Galwan. Their bravery and courage will not be forgotten," the US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo too shared his condolences on Twitter. He said:

French Ambassador in India, Emmanuel Lenain, also conveyed condolences to India, over the death of the soldiers.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the people of India and our thoughts to the mourning families of the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty over the past few days," Lenain tweeted.

German Ambassador Walter J Lindner also expressed his regret at the loss of lives at the Galwan Valley. He tweeted:

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

The casualties from the clashes on the Chinese side are not yet known.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 18:01:30 IST



