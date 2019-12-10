party BJP INC JDS OTH
By-Poll (00/15) 00 00 00 00
total(00/225) 105 66 34 02
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Branding Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as 'violation of Article 14', over 1,000 scientists and scholars demand withdrawal of legislation

India FP Staff Dec 10, 2019 08:05:04 IST

  • Over a thousand and scientists and scholars have issued a statement demanding the withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

  • The statement lauds the Bill for its state intent of providing refuge to persecuted minorities

  • The statement further goes on to note the 'careful exclusion' of Muslims from the ambit of the Bill and expresses the fear that this will strain the pluralistic fabric of the country.

Over a thousand scientists and scholars have written an open letter to the government demanding the withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Branding Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as violation of Article 14, over 1,000 scientists and scholars demand withdrawal of legislation

Opposing Citizenship Amendment Bill. Image courtesy News18 Assam North East

While lauding the Bill for its stated intent of providing refuge to persecuted minorities, the signatories say they "find it deeply troubling that the Bill uses religion as a legal criterion for determining Indian citizenship".

The statement further goes on to note the "careful exclusion" of Muslims from the ambit of the Bill and expresses the fear that this will strain the pluralistic fabric of the country.

Noting that the Bill in its present form seems to be in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, the signatories call for the immediate withdrawal of the legislation and seek it replacement with "an appropriate legislation that will address the concerns of refugees and minorities in a non-discriminatory manner".

Here is this full text of the statement:

We are a group of Indian scientists and scholars.

We are issuing this statement in our personal capacity as concerned citizens to express our dismay at the reported plans to table the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the parliament. We do not have access to the exact text of the current version of the Bill. Our statement is based on media reports and the text of the previous version of the Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha in January 2019. Nevertheless, we feel compelled to issue this statement already at this point of time in view of the reports that the Bill may be tabled in parliament early next week and may be taken up for voting in both houses soon after.

We understand that the Bill seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The stated intent of the Bill is to provide refuge to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. While we support this laudable objective, we find it deeply troubling that the Bill uses religion as a legal criterion for determining Indian citizenship.

The idea of India that emerged from the independence movement, and as enshrined in our constitution, is that of a country that aspires to treat people of all faiths equally. The use of religion as a criterion for citizenship in the proposed bill would mark a radical break with this history and would be inconsistent with the basic structure of the constitution. We fear, in particular, that the careful exclusion of Muslims from the ambit of the Bill will greatly strain the pluralistic fabric of the country.

We note that article 14 of the Indian constitution prohibits the State from denying “to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.” While it is the job of legal experts to determine whether this draft bill violates the letter of the constitution, it seems certain to us that it violates its spirit.

For the reasons mentioned above, we call for the immediate withdrawal of this bill and as its replacement request for appropriate legislation that will address the concerns of refugees and minorities in a non-discriminatory manner.

List of Signatories (Name and Affiliation)

(The institutional affiliations provided here are only for the purpose of identification and do not indicate the official positions of these organizations.)

Sl no Name Institution
1 Abhishodh Prakash International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
2 Atish Dabholkar International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste
3 Sandip Trivedi Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
4 Shiraz Minwalla Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
5 Suvrat Raju International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
6 Rajesh Gopakumar International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
7 Vipul Vivek JNU
8 Kabir Husain University of Chicago
9 Alok laddha Chennai Mathematical Institute
10 Pranav Kumar Formerly at IISER Pune
11 Rahul Varman IIT Kanpur
12 Adhip Agarwala Icts
13 Debraj Chakrabarti Central Michigan University
14 ABHIJITH M S IIT HYDERABAD
15 Sumi Krishna Independent scholar
16 Satyajit Rath Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
17 Priyadarshi Paul International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
18 Ramesh Sreekantan Indian Statistical Institute Bangalore
19 Sriram Ganeshan The City College of New York
20 Debaditya Bhattacharya Kazi Nazrul University, West Bengal
21 SHIBASHIS PAUL Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
22 Utsav Choudhury Indian Statistical Institute
23 S GANGA PRASATH Harvard University
24 Chandramouli Chowdhury International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
25 Debasis Mondal Centre for quantum technologies
26 Harith Makkapati Birla Institute of Technology and Science
27 Mohan Indian Statistical Institute
28 Vineeta Bal IISER, Pune
29 Koel Das IISER Kolkata
30 Pinaki Banerjee IIT Kanpur, India
31 Tanmay Deshpande Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
32 Naveen Gaur Dyal Singh College (University of Delhi)
33 Omkar Shetye ICTS
34 Reeteka Sud NIMHANS
35 Koushik Dutta IISER, Kolkata / SINP, Kolkata
36 Aritra Bhattacharya IMSc
37 Sabyasachi Chatterjee All India People's Science Network
38 Subhayan Sahu University of Maryland, College Park
39 Avani Chokshi Advocate at Manthan Law
40 Dr Sylvia Karpagam Public health doctor and researcher
41 Jyotsna jha CBPS
42 Tanmoy Sengupta Institute of mathematical science
43 Manohar Ranganathan Human Rights Defenders Alert (HRDA)
44 Mirza Barkathulla Baig jnc
45 Arpan Kundu The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
46 Dibyajyoti Chakravarti Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
47 debjani sengupta IP College, DU
48 Rahul Siddharthan The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
49 Enakshi Bhattacharya IIT Madras
50 Alladi Sitaram Indian Statistical Institute(Retired)
51 Alokmay Datta CSIR-CGCRI
52 Ameet parameswaran Jawaharlal Nehru University
53 Gaganjot IIT Kanpur
54 S.Q.Masood Centre for Peace Studies
55 Mahuya Datta Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
56 Deepak Malghan Indian Institue of Management Bangalore
57 Sanjib Sabhapandit Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru
58 Shubha Tewari University of Massachusetts, Amherst
59 Nilanjan Bondyopadhaya Visva-Bharati University
60 Samriddhi Sankar Ray International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
61 Raktim Abir Aligarh Muslim University
62 Aritra Sinha Jagiellonian University, Krakow
63 Balasubramaniam K. M. Citizen of India
64 Anil Jagalur Individual
65 Bindhulakshmi Pattadath Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
66 P K Vijayan Hindu College, Delhi University
67 Haris M K Nikhef Amsterdam
68 Zoya Hasan Professor Emerita, Jawaharlal Nehru University
69 Subhadip Chakraborti International Centre for Theoretical Sciences
70 Shanta Laishram Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi
71 Sridevi Venkatesan University of Toronto
72 Patrick Das Gupta University of Delhi
73 Madhusudhan Raman TIFR, Mumbai
74 Abid Faheem Jawaharlal Nehru University
75 Karen Gabriel St Stephen's College
76 Soumik Mukhopadhyay IIT Kanpur
77 Debdutta Paul Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics, Hannover, Germany
78 Manali Chakrabarti Independent Researcher
79 Manav Gaddam Institute of Mathematical Sciences
80 Nandita Narain St.Stephen's College
81 Vijaya Working with migrant workers and their children's health and education
82 Hema A Murthy IIT Madras
83 Sandeep Pandey Socialist Party (India)
84 Mohammad Zaid Zaz TIFR
85 M Madhava Prasad EFL University, Hyderabad
86 U. K. Anandavardhanan IIT Bombay
87 Surbhi Shrivastava Centre for Enquiry into Health and Allied Themes (CEHAT)
88 Rajat Tandon None
89 Naresh Dadhich Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrphysics (IUCAA), Pune
90 R. Shankar The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
91 Abhishek Dhar ICTS, Bangalore
92 Uddeepta Deka ICTS, Bengaluru
93 Md Arif Shaikh ICTS-TIFR
94 Subham Rath Alumni CAOS, IISc Bangalore (2014-2016)
95 Sumit Kumar Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics, Albert Einstein Institute, Hannover
96 Poulami Chakraborty Max-Planck Institute for Iron Research GmbH
97 Prashant Kocherlakota Institute of Theoretical Physics, Frankfurt University
98 Prasad Cotton University
99 SUBRATA DEV irstea, antony, paris
100 Ritam Basu Snbose national centre
101 Sneha Visakha Lawyer
102 Suranjan Sinha Formerly Delhi School of Economics, Department of Sociology and Hindu College; independent researcher, development sector.
103 RUKMINI BHAYA NAIR IIT Delhi
104 Subramanya Hegde Harish-Chandra Research Institute
105 Sumit Rout Visva Bharati University alumnus
106 Shobha Madan IIT GOA
107 Mainul Hossain Visva-Bharati
108 Arghya Das ICTS-TIFR, Bangalore
109 Masud Tarafder Banaras Hindu University
110 Vikas Dubey IIT Kanpur
111 Rossi D'Souza HBCSE - TIFR, Mumbai
112 Rituparna Mandal S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
113 Anirban Mukherjee Search Results Web result with site links S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
114 Sumilan Banerjee Indian Institute of Science
115 Narayanan Menon U of Massachusetts
116 Abha Jeurkar Tata Institute of Social Sciences
117 Kanaya Malakar Brandeis University
118 Nabadyuti Barman JNCASR
119 Prashant Singh ICTS-TIFR
120 Nirmalya Kajuri CMI
121 Nissim Kanekar National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune
122 anirban goswami SN Bose National Centre for Basic Science
123 Aditya Kumar Sharma International Centre for Theoretical Sciences
124 Mohamed Rameez Niels Bohr Institute
125 Ananyo Maitra Sorbonne University
126 Jyoti Punwani None
127 Shibendu Gupta Choudhury Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata
128 Malabika Majumdar None at present
129 Nilanjana Dasgupta University of Massachusetts
130 Ranita Jana Raman Research Institute
131 Apoorv Tiwari University of Zurich
132 Adfer Harvard University
133 Arindam Mazumdar IIT Kharagpur
134 Salman Alam Brandeis University
135 Amitava Banerjee University of Maryland, College Park, USA
136 Ganesh C. Paul Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
137 Shinjon Chatterjee INDIAN STATISTICAL INSTITUTE
138 ajay skaria university of minnesota
139 Sunip Kumar Mukherjee University of Massachusetts Lowell
140 Saientan Bag Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany
141 Kaustav Mitra Yale University (New Haven, C.T., U.S.A.)
142 PRIYANKA SAHA S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
143 Ashesh Dhawale Harvard University
144 Srinivas Mushnoori Rutgers University
145 Pritam Palit Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, Kolkata
146 Oindrila Deb University of Basel
147 Rimsha Hamza National Law School of India University Bengaluru
148 Nur Jaman Centre for Theoretical Physics, Jamia Millia Islamia
149 INDRANI NAYAK IIT Bombay
150 ANANYA KUMAR Member, All India Students' Association, University of Hyderabad UNIT
151 Shamreen Iram Case Western Reserve University
152 Soumyajit Bose Cornell University
153 Bhanu Das Tokyo Institute of Technology
154 Suresh Govindarajan IIT Madras
155 Aradhana Anu Sharma Wesleyan University
156 AL FURQAN SHAH KHAN SHIV NADAR FOUNDATION
157 Muhammad Alibordi IIT Madras
158 Gautam Gangopadhyay University of Calcutta
159 Sanaa Agarwal University of Colorado Boulder
160 Aurnab Ghose Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
161 Joe Ninan The Pennsylvania State University
162 R Geeta Delhi University (Retired)
163 Rafael Sorkin Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru (Visiting Professor)
164 Fiaz Babu Indian Institute of Technology
165 Anna Oommen Gudalur Adivasi Hospital
166 Nalini Nayak PGDAV (Morning) College, Delhi University
167 Siddharth K J Independent Scholar, Bengaluru
168 Nalini Nayak PGDAV (M) College
169 Inderpal Grewal Yale University
170 Vignesh M National Law School of India University
171 V. S. Sunder Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc)
172 Pulin B Nayak Delhi School of Economics
173 Prof.Mohan Rao Independent researcher in Bangalore
174 Kripa G Azim Premji University
175 Ashoke Sen HRI
176 Sumathi Rao Harish-chandra Research Institute
177 Nandini Sundar Delhi University
178 Amit Singh Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
179 Anand Zachariah Christian Medical College Vellore
180 Amber Habib Shiv Nadar University
181 Chayan Chatterjee University of Western Australia
182 Supratik Chakraborty IIT Bombay
183 Dr. Mira Shiva Public Health Physician
184 Vasundhara Rangaswamy Health Professional, Independent
185 Tulsi Srinivasan Azim Premji University
186 ML Murty Self
187 A.P.Balachandran Physics Department, Syracuse University,Syracuse, New York, USA
188 Amitabha Lahiri S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
189 Rajaram Nityananda Azim premji Univrsity
190 Mayurika Lahiri IISER, Pune
191 Neeraj Malik Delhi University
192 Javed Malick Delhi University
193 Anupama Potluri University of Hyderabad
194 Rahul Roy Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi
195 K. Laxminarayana University of Hyderabad
196 Mohammad Imtiyaj Khan Gauhati University
197 Agniva Roychowdhury University of Maryland, Baltimore County
198 Saikat Ghosh IIT Kanpur
199 Ravinder Banyal IIA, Bangalore
200 Anirban Dasgupta IIT Gandhinagar
201 SUMAN KUNDU TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
202 DIBYASANKAR DAS TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH, MUMBAI
203 Shubhra Chaturvedi Artist (Self employed)
204 Dr. Anubha Mukherji Sen Deen Dayal Upadhyay College , University of Delhi
205 Harbans Mukhia Formerly JNU
206 Banani Mukhia Kamala Nehru College, Delhi University
207 Palani raja Madras Medical College
208 Priya Mahadevan S.N.Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
209 Parameswaran Ajith International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
210 Rajshree Chandra Delhi University
211 Mostafizur Rahman Jamia Millia Islamia
212 Dhiraj Tapader Snbncbs
213 Sabana Shabnam National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar
214 Poonam kanwal Delhi University , Jank Devi Memorial College
215 Dr Vandana Prasad Jan Swasthya Abhiyan
216 Sandeep Rana NISER
217 Debarshi Das IIT Guwahati
218 Vikas Dhiman Contextual Robotics institute, University of California, San Diego
219 Shuvayu Roy National Institute of Science Education and Research
220 Harish C Karnick IIT Kanpur
221 Rama Govindarajan ICTS
222 Charu Soni Independent journalist and researcher
223 Manoar Hossain NISER
224 Ashish V NISER, Bhubaneswar
225 Abha Dev Habib Miranda House, DU
226 Parthajit Biswas NISER Bhubaneswar
227 DIPAYANI SAIN MCH
228 NISHIKANTA KHANDAI NISER, Bhubaneswar
229 Sunil Mukhi IISER Pune
230 Swayamsidha Mishra National Institute of Science, Education and Research, Bhubaneswar
231 Salil Javed V P National institute of science education and research
232 Vaibhav Vaish IISER Mohali
233 Ranjini Mondol Indian institute of science
234 Supratim Chatterjee National institute of science education and research
235 Kuldeep Kumar Pal National Institute of Science Education and Research
236 Diptanil Roy Rutgers University. Formerly of National Institute of Science Education and Research.
237 Partho Sarothi Ray Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata
238 Tejus S National Institute of Science Education and Research
239 Ritajyoti Bandyopadhyay IISER Mohali
240 Arideep Saha International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru
241 Ritajyoti Bandyopadhyay IISER Mohali
242 Souvik Bandyopadhyay Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
243 Ranit Karmakar IIT Kharagpur
244 Sk Jamaluddin IIT BHUBANESWAR
245 Ruplekha Khullar Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University
246 Shivali Tukdeo National Institute of Advanced Studies
247 Varadharajan Muruganandam NISER, Bhubaneswar
248 Srashti Goyal International Center for Theoretical Sciences Bangalore
249 Prerana Biswas IISc Bangalore
250 Rajesh V IISER Mohali
251 Akif University of Hyderabad
252 Arup Lal Chakraborty IIT Gandhinagar
253 Suchetan Das RKM Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute
254 Sudipta Sarkar IIT Gandhinagar
255 Nilanjandev Bhaumik IISc Bangalore
256 Ritwick Sarkar Raman Research Institute
257 Gautam Mandal Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
258 Subhadip Biswas University of Sheffield
259 ABHISHEK GHADAI Raman Research Institute
260 Subhroneel Chakrabarti IMSc, Chennai
261 Sanskriti Das The Ohio State University
262 Procheta Mallik Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation
263 Anwesha Sengupta Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
264 Partha Sarathi Rana Indian Institute of Science
265 Zinnia Mallick Institute of Nano Science and Technology
266 Abhigyan Hazarika Indian Institute of Science
267 Gopa Sardar IIT Bombay
267 Sudipta Das Institute of Physics,Bhubaneswar
268 Sudeb Ranjan Datta Indian Institute of Science
269 Anindya Raman research institute
270 INDRANI NAYAK IIT Bombay
271 Krishanu Dan National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar
272 Mandar Deshmukh TIFR, Mumbai
273 Rajendran Narayanan Azim Premji University, Bangalore
274 Hironmoy Malakar Netaji Subhash Engineering College
275 Sumithra Indian Institute of Science
276 Sanchari Pal IIT Kanpur
277 HIMADRI ROY IIT Kanpur
278 Faruk Abdulla Harish-Chandra Research Institute, Allahabad
279 Ramani Atkuri Independent Public Health Professional
280 Subham Dutta Chowdhury TIFR, Mumbai
281 Tilak Sinha Narasinha Dutt College
282 Tamaghna Hazra Ohio State University
283 Piyali Ganguly Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics
284 S. Srinivasan LOCOST/SAHAJ
285 Sharmistha M. IIT Gandhinagar
286 Sayantani Bhattacharyya NISER Bhubaneshwar
287 Soumangsu Chakraborty TIFR
288 Shashank Patole NISER Bhubaneswar
289 Aswin V IISER-Berhampur
290 Aninda Sinha IISc
291 Suratno Basu Chennai Mathematical Institute
292 Dileep Jatkar Harish-Chandra Research Institute
293 Gorky Chakraborty IDSK
294 Somil Agarwal NISER, Bhubaneswar
295 Rajdeep Sensarma Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
296 Sudip Chakraborty TIFR, Mumbai
297 Abinash Barthakur University of Hyderabad
298 Shoaib Hashmi Jamia Millia Islamia
299 Deepak DSouza Indian Institute o Science, Bangalore
300 AMIYA MISHRA TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH, MUMBAI
301 Satyaki Chowdhury National institute of science education and research
302 Pratik Sinha IISER Berhampur
303 Amitabh Virmani CMI
304 Alam Khan IISc
305 Suvankar Dutta IISER Bhopal
306 Nabamita Banerjee IISER Bhopal
307 Harish Kumar Senapati IISER Berhampur
308 Danish JNU
309 Wali Hossain KNU
310 Soumya Ranjan Das NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE EDUCATION AND RESEARCH, BHUBANESWAR
311 SHUDDHABRATA SENGUPTA Unaffiliated
312 Jesminara Khatun Indian Institute of Science
313 Aditya Prasad Dash IISER Berhampur
314 D C V Mallik Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore
315 Rupkatha Biswas Passed out
316 Adway Majumdar National Institute Of Science Education and Research,Bhubaneswar
317 Sana Afrin Indian institute of technology Kanpur
318 Debodirna Ghosh Chennai Mathematical Institute
319 Subhashis Banerjee IIT Delhi
320 Venakata Lokesh Indian Institute of Science
321 MD SAZEDUR RAHAMAN LASKAR Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
322 Amar Jesani Nil
323 Vinod Vyasulu Centre for Budget and Policy Studies, Bangalore
324 Arpita Mondal IIT Delhi
325 Anup Kumar Mondal HCLT
326 Aiendrila Roy IISER BERHAMPUR
327 Soubhagya Ranjan Majhi IISER BERHAMPUR
328 Subhrata Behera INDIAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND EDUCATIONAL RESEARCH BERHAMPUR
329 COLIN BENJAMIN National Institute of Science Education and Research, HBNI, Jatni 752050, India
330 Praneet Nandan NISER, Bhubaneswar
331 Debasis Sadhukhan Institute of Physics, Jagiellonian University, Krakow
332 Arnab Ghorui Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
333 Saumya Gupta JDM College, Delhi University
334 Ayush Parag NISER
335 Om Damani IIT Bombay
336 Rakesh Das National University of Singapore
337 Shashank Saumya NISER, Bhubaneswar
338 SUNIL KUMAR SAKE T.I.F.R, Mumbai
339 Aneesh P B Chennai Mathematical Institute
340 Subhro Bhattacharjee ICTS-TIFR
341 Mahammad Mustakim NISER Bhubaneswar
342 Pulkit Joshi Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
343 Saili Dutta NISER, Bhubaneswar
344 Probal Dasgupta Retd 2018 from Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
345 Sobha Rani T University of Hyderabad
346 Suraj Sahoo NISER
347 Agnibh Dey The Ohio State University
348 Deepak Kumar NISER
349 Sanjoy Paul Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
350 Govindarajan Chennai Mathematical Institute
351 Lachit Saikia Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
352 Debdatta Chowdhury Centre for Studies in Social Sciences Calcutta
353 Mihir Pandey Ramjas College, University of Delhi
354 Bhavtosh Bansal IISER Kolkata
355 Sk Bubai Rahaman TIFR
356 Prof. M.H.Qureshi Retired Prof. J.N.U, New Delhi
357 Surojit paul Tata Institute of fundamental research
358 Pavithraa Seenivasan Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
359 Sk Bubai Rahaman TIFR
360 Sayali Atul Bhatkar IISER Pune
361 Ritajit Kunu IIT Kanpur
362 Prof.M.H.Qureshi Retired Processor, J.N.U.New Delhi
363 Subhajit Sinha TIFR, Mumbai
364 Jishnu Biswas Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore Centre
365 Emroj Hossain TIFR, Mumbai
366 ABHIJIT MONDAL TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
367 Rema Krishnaswamy Azim Premji University
368 ABHIJIT KUMAR NAYAK IISER BERHAMPUR
369 Imon Mandal TIFR,Mumbai
370 Baibhav Singari NISER
371 Gautam Saikia Indian Institue of Science
372 Mahaveer prasad ICTS-TIFR
373 Dipak Maity Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
374 Shantonu Mukherjee S N Bose National Centre For Basic Sciences
375 Sharannyo Banerjee Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
376 Jyotirmoy IISc
377 Mehedi Masud Institute of Physics, Bhubaneshwar
378 Deepak K Dinkar Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
379 Anindita Ghoshal Diamond Harbour Women's University
380 Masud Hassan IISER Berhampur
381 Pushpak Pandey NISER Bhubaneswar
382 Samata Biswas The Sanskrit College and University, Kolkata
383 Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya IIT Kharagpur
384 Krishna AchutaRao IIT Delhi
385 TANMOY Bera Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
386 Aravind T S TIFR
387 Eeshan Modak TIFR
388 Ranjini Bandyopadhyay Raman Research Institute
389 Tousif Islam University of Massachusetts
390 Souvik Jana ICTS-TIFR
391 Lucky Kapoor Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
392 Shamik Banerjee IOP, Bhubaneswar
393 Chitra Saini JNU
394 Shauri Chakraborty University of Saarland
395 NAMRATA PRUSTY NISER JATNI ODISHA
396 A, Sanyal IIT Bombay
397 Basudeb Mondal International Center For Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru
398 Saranyo Moitra Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
399 Nilay Kundu IIT Kanpur
400 VIshnu T R Chennai Mathematical Institute
401 Deepankar Basu University of Massachusetts Amherst
402 Nilay Kundu IIT Kanpur
403 Sumit Roy TIFR, Mumbai
404 Sriram Narayanan NCBS, Bangalore
405 Sukanta Das TIFR , Mumbai
406 Abid Zafar JNU
407 Joya Ghosh Dastider IIT Guwahati
408 K. J. Joy Water activist-researcher
409 Sujoy Chakraborty TIFR, Mumbai
410 Venu Madhav Govindu Indian Institute of Science
411 SP Rajaguru Indian Institute of Astrophysics
412 Prajwal HP CMS, Bangalore
413 Saumen Datta TIFR, Mumbai
414 Adwait Gaikwad TIFR, Mumbai
415 Ranjan Laha CERN
416 Dhiman Biswas IIT Guwahati
417 Lankeswar Dey TIFR, Mumbai
418 Loganayagam R ICTS-TIFR
419 Suman Chatterjee Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
420 Simona Sawhney IIT-Delhi
421 Manu Chennai Mathematical Institute
422 Tanusree Roy Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
423 RWIK DHARMAPAL BANERJEE SCOTTISH CHURCH COLLEGE
424 Prabuddho Mukherjee INMAS, DRDO
425 Sayan Biswas IIT Gandhinagar
426 S.P. Rajaguru Indian Institute of Astrophysics
427 Mihir Sheth Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
428 Indranil Ghosh National Institute of Science Education and Research
429 Urbashi Sarkar Assam University
430 SAWANI DATTA Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
431 Antara Datta JDMC
432 Biswajit sarkar IISc Bangalore
433 Krishna Hanumanthu Chennai Mathematical Institute
434 Sabarna palit IIT Kharagpur
435 Arijit Sinha JNCASR
436 Jayarshi Bhattacharya SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, SNBNCBS
437 Sharanya Chattopadhyay Tata Institute of Social Sciences
438 Saumav Kapoor ICTS-TIFR, Bengaluru
439 Naorem Pushparani Chanu Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
440 Pratik Roy CMI
441 Gorekh Prasad Sena National Institute of Science Education and Research
442 Ishani IIT Delhi
443 S. Durga Bhavani University of Hyderabad
444 Suman G Das University of Cologne
445 Manoj Kumar Indian institute of technology bombay
446 Shiv Sethi Raman Research Institute
447 Sougata Guha IIT BOMBAY
448 Arindam Pramanik TIFR, Mumbai
449 Athul George IIT Bombay
450 Roopa Dhawan Ramjas College, Delhi University
451 Aditi Juneja CHRIST, Bengaluru
452 SUBIMAN KUNDU IIT DELHI
453 Kaniska Singh IIT bombay
454 Shalini Karmarkar Christ University
455 Sumanta Chakraborty IACS
456 Prikshit IISER BERHAMPUR
457 Jagannath Sutradhar Indian Institute of Science.
458 Bisakha Pandey Gauhati University
459 Bedabrata Saha NISER, Bhubaneswar
460 Prakash Mathews Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
461 Debangshu Mukherjee IISER Bhopal
462 Anindya Sen Assam University
463 AJAY SHARMA S.N.BOSE NATIONAL CENTRE FOR BASIC SCIENCES
464 Ankan Sur Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Center, Warsaw
465 Somak Basistha Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
466 Irfan IIT Bombay
467 Shilpa Samaddar National Institute of Technology, Agartala
468 Kushal Chakraborty IISER BHOPAL
469 Bibhu Prasad behera NISER
470 Abhinav Raj National Institute of Science Education and Research
471 Avik Kumar Das Raman Research Institute
472 Tamal RoyChowdhury IIT Madras
473 Jyotsna Jha CBPS
474 Ram Krishna Patra Snbncbs
475 Tanisha Agarwal Christ University, Bangalore
476 Sanat Ghosh Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
477 Manoj Puravankara Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
478 Sulbia Asif CHRIST (Deemed to be University)
479 Priya Iyer IISc
480 SATARUPA LAHIRI Jawaharlal Nehru University
481 Sriram Ramaswamy Indian Institute of Science
482 Sharachchandra Lele ATREE
483 Parthiv Haldar Indian Institute of Science
484 Rajibul Shaikh IIT Kanpur
485 R Ramachandran IMSc Chennai, IIT Kanpur (Retired)
486 Dr Md. Zahidul Haque University of Hyderabad
487 Abhishek Naskar ISI, Kolkata
488 PRAGYANPRASU SWAIN Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
489 Arnab Kundu saha institute of nuclear physics
490 Animesh Nanda ICTS-TIFR
491 Sujay Ashok Institute of Mathematical Sciences
492 Arpitha Gudihinddala Rajeev Hansraj College, Delhi University
493 Keshav R Menon Indian Institute of Science
494 Gunjan TIFR
495 Ankita Srivastava Jawaharlal Nehru University
496 Ahmadullah Zahed IISC BANGALORE
497 Abhijit Chakraborty National Institute of Science Education and Research
498 Krishna Rijal IIT Bombay
499 Rakesh Ankit Loughborough University
500 Suman Prajapati Banaras Hindu University
501 Barsha Chowdhury Indian Institute of Science
502 Vikram Soni Jamia Millia
503 S mondal Iitism dhanbad
504 Rahul Kumar Walia Jamia Millia Islamia
505 Saswata Ghosh Institute for Development Studies Kolkata
506 Proteep Mallik Azim Premji University
507 Pranjupriya Goswami Tezpur University
508 Taniya Mandal IISER Bhopal
509 Prasun Dhang Tsinghua University
510 Sourav Biswas IIT Kanpur
511 Sabarnya MItra Indian Institute of Science
512 Dharmaraj Deka Tezpur University
513 Poulami Nandi IIT Kanpur
514 Saswati Bora Delhi University
515 Jyotirmoy Mukherjee Indian Institute of Science.
516 Ruchi Gamta Model secondary school for the deaf
517 Pritha Dolai ICTS - TIFR
518 Anindita Brahma Queen Mary University of London
519 Syed Naquab A. Jaffri Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
520 Sanjit Chatterjee IISc
521 Dibya Kanti Mukherjee University Paris Sud
522 Jaydeep Datta Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
523 Raghavan Rangarajan Ahmedabad University
524 Shaily Bahuguna University of Bonn
525 Swastik C INDIAN INSTITUTE OF ASTROPHYSICS
526 Kedar Kolekar IIT Kanpur
527 Sandeep Kumar Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore
528 Amit Kumar Mandal Indian Institute of Astrophysics
529 Soumyadeep Chaudhuri The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
530 Dr Sunil Kaul the ant
531 Upamanyu Moitra Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
532 Debashis Ghoshal JNU, New Delhi
533 Subhojit IIT Bombay
534 Siddhartha Ghosh IIT Bombay
535 Rahul karmakar snbncbs
536 Arnab Das IACS, Kolkata
537 sumit das U of Kentucky/TIFR
538 Disha Bhatia IACS
539 Sonu vincent Jawaharlal nehru university
540 Himanshu Badhani IMSc Chennai
541 Sougata Pal IISER BERHAMPUR
542 Arjun Paul Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai
543 Vinu vincent Ipu
544 Aditi Ghosh Gateway School of Mumbai
545 Harshpreet kaur Jemtec school of law greater noida
546 Partha Paul CMI
547 Debajyoti Sengupta University of Calcutta
548 Supurna Banerjee Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
549 Kaustav Chakraborty Physical Research Laboratory
550 Mrunmay Jagadale Chennai Mathematical Institute
551 Sankha Subhra Bakshi HRI
552 Samiran Sen University of Oslo
553 Amitabha Ghosh Calcutta University
554 Chandranandan Gangopadhyay The Institute of Mathematical Sciences,Chennai
555 Rivu Gupta HARISH CHANDRA RESEARCH INSTITUTE
556 Aditya Vyas College of Medical Sciences, SN Medical College
557 Aparajita Dasgupta Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
558 Gautam G IIT Bombay
559 Ratul Mahanta Harish-Chandra Research Institute, Prayagraj
560 Shivangi Jamia Millia Islamia
561 Suvadip Panda IIT-ISM Dhanbad
562 Anamay Tengse TIFR Mumbai
563 ARCHISMITA MISRA Ulm University, Germany
564 Pratik Majumdar Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
565 Utpalendu Haldar Indian institute of science
566 Sayid Mondal Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
567 Mary Ann Chacko Ahmedabad University
568 Aishwarya Gudihal SDM College of Dental Sciences
569 Ayan Banerjee IISC
570 Tamanna Jain St John's College, University of Cambridge
571 Sougata Mardanya Indian institute of technology Kanpur
572 Jyoti Lavania CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru.
573 Leya Mathew Ahmedabad University
574 Krishan JNU
575 Richard Fernandes Azim Premji University
576 Dattaraj Dhuri Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
577 Revathi Hareendranath I am a student
578 RATHEESH T V The institute of mathematical sciences
579 Yogesh CTP, Jamia Millia Islamia
580 Nandini Ghosh Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
581 Sreeraj T P The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
582 Debajyoti Das IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
583 Diksha Jain SISSA, Trieste
584 Gautam I Menon Ashoka University
585 Biswajit Gorai IISc, Bangalore
586 Unmesh Dutta Chowdhury NISER
587 Anurag Kaushal TIFR, Mumbai
588 Khorsed Alam Harish-Chandra Research Institute, Allahabad
589 Saikat Sur IIT Kanpur
590 Arul Lakshminarayan IIT Madras
591 Sourav Roy Chowdhury IIEST
592 Arnab Rudra ICTP, Trieste
593 Md A.K. Azad Siddiki TIFR, Mumbai
594 Ashif Reza TIFR, Mumbai
595 Ashvin Vishwanath Harvard University
596 Sourav Roy Chowdhury IIEST
597 Pritam Jyoti Borah Indian Institute of Science
598 Sadaf Usmani International School for Advanced Studies Trieste italy
599 Parul Janagal Indian Institute of Technology Indore
600 Tata Satya Pratheek NISER
601 Rifa iqbal niser
602 Aniket Khairnar University of Mississippi, Oxford
603 Pratik Tarafdar S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
604 Anirban Banerjee National Institutes of Health, USA
605 SUSOVAN MAITY Harish-Chandra Research Institute
606 Bihan Banerjee TIFR, Mumbai
607 Pavithra S Independent
608 Saleem Ahmed JMI
609 Haris Saeed Aligarh Muslim University
610 Pavithra Independent
611 Bishal Baran Maity Tata Institute of Fundamental Research,Mumbai
612 Rahul Bandyopadhyay S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
613 Kornikar Sen Harish-Chandra Research Institute (HRI)
614 Tanmoy Mondal Harish-Chandra Research Institute
615 MONIDEEPA MAITY Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
616 JAGANNATH ROY NIT Warangal
617 Annapoorna P K CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad
618 Sthiti Chakrabarti University of Göttingen
619 Ramadas N Chennai Mathematical Institute, Chennai
620 Jyotishman Bhowmick Indian Statistical Institute
621 Shakeel IIT Kanpur
622 Ayaz Ahmed IIT BOMBAY
623 Pratyusava Baral Presidency University
624 Sudipta Dutta IIT KANPUR
625 Dharamashi Rabari Ahmedabad University
626 Pcpn Hembram NISER Bhubaneswar
627 Pratik Nandy Indian Institute of Science
628 nomaan x raman research institute
629 Writabrata Mukherjee Presidency University
630 Priya Jadhav IIT Bombay
631 ATANU MAITY Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
632 ABDUL AZIZ Bodai High School
633 Sreetama Das Harish-Chandra Research Institute
634 Mohit mudgal IIT KANPUR
635 SOURAV ACHARYA IIT(ISM) Dhanbad
636 Arjun Roy Leibniz University Hannover
637 Shahalam ZJUT
638 Aritra Narayan Bose Weizmann Institute of Science
639 Sahel Dey Indian Institute of Science
640 Supriya Pan Physical Research Laboratory
641 Ishika Palit Center for Theoretical Physics of Polish Academy of Science, Warsaw, Poland
642 Gurinder Singh Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education - TIFR, Mumbai
643 Kousik Bagani Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel
644 Subhojit Roy HRI
645 Mandeep Rathee L3S Research Center, Germany
646 Khursid Alam Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
647 RATUL BANERJEE HRI,Allahabad
648 Ananda Dasgupta IISER Kolkata
649 Deb Sankar Banerjee University College London
650 Nevin Bengaluru Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics
651 Nurul Hassan University of Hyderabad
652 Happy Borgohain IIT Guwahati
653 SAGAR CHOWDHURY IIT MADRAS
654 Bapan Debnath Raman Research Institute
655 Jay Deshmukh Tata Institute for Fundamental Research, Mumbai
656 MD NUR HOSSAIN MISTRY BARASAT GOVERNMENT COLLEGE , BARASAT, KOLKATA, INDIA
657 Soumyajit Pramanick Calcutta University
658 Nilanjana kumar University of Delhi
659 SOHAIL HRI
660 Arnab Priya Saha Harish-Chandra Research Institute
661 Prof.Mohan Rao Independent public health researcher
662 Khursid Alam Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
663 Stephin soy Delhi University
664 Dhruv Pathak The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
665 Arnab Sarkar IIT Kanpur
666 Asit Pal Presidency College
667 Akshat Singh IP UNIVERSITY
668 Satyanu Bhadra TIFR
669 Priyanka HALDER Bodai high school
670 Syed ABM Sultan Retd PSU Executive, Assam
671 Abhishek Banerjee Weizmann Institute of Science
672 Rabisankar Samanta Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
673 Sayanwita Biswas INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KHARAGPUR
674 Deepak IIT Kanpur
675 Monica Katiyar IIT Kanpur
676 Sioree Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore
677 Irma Kerketta Tata Institute of social sciences
678 Sanjna banerjee Iisc
679 Narayan Banerjee IISER Kolkata
680 Debades Bandyopadhyay SINP, Kolkata
681 Mohini Mullick Retired IIT Kanpur
682 Aradhita Chattopadhyaya Trinity College Dublin
683 U Abinash Patro IISERBPR
684 Shravasti Misra Independent
685 Chirag Srivastava Harish-Chandra Research Institute
686 Vineet Kumar Hebrew University of Jerusalem
687 Avisek Das University of Hyderabad
688 Shayaneel Nath Nilratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital
689 Siddharth Bhandari Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
690 Ram Ramaswamy IIT Delhi
691 DHAR Sudipta University of Innsbruck
692 Ahana Ghoshal HRI
693 ANANDA GOPAL MAITY S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
694 Shruti Lal Individual
695 DR SUBODH SHARAN GUPTA Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sewagram
696 Rajesh Kumar Das Niser
697 Mursalin Islam Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
698 Sabyasachi Goswami SISSA, Trieste
699 SAUBHIK BANDYOPADHYAY Durgapur Government College, Durgapur -713214, West Bengal
700 Kritika Singh IIT Bombay
701 Shafqat Ul Islam CTP,JMI
702 Kaustav Das IIT(ISM) Dhanbad
703 Sanat Gogoi Indian Institute of Science
704 Biswajit Sahoo Harish-Chandra Research Institute, Allahabad.
705 Bittu K Rajaraman Ashoka University
706 Olag Pratim Bordoloi Tezpur University, Assam
707 Manjunath O K Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies, Goethe University
708 George David IISER Berhampur
709 Sankar Prasad Jana IISER Berhampur
710 Pratik IIT KANPUR
711 Kaushik Bhattacharya IIT Kanpur
712 Siddharth Ramachandran Boston University
713 Md Saquib Akhtar Jamia Millia Islamia
714 Tanay Pathak Indian Institute of Science
715 Mohd Amir Hashmi Jamia Millia islamia
716 Ishita IISER KOLKATA
717 Arghya Mondal Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.
718 Ghulam mohmad Institute of nano science and technology (INST)Mohali
719 Bobby Ezhuthachan RKMVERI
720 Ananya Mahapatra Vssut,Burla
721 Epsita Chakraborty Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development, Guwahati
722 Rhitaja Sengupta Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
723 Aritra Kundu Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA) Trieste
724 Prateek Sharma Indian Institute of Science
725 Sridipta Massachusetts Institute of Technology
726 Varuni P The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
727 Md Zahid Ansari TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
728 B ANANTHANARAYAN Indian Institute of Science
729 Claire Noronha Citizen
730 Pravabati Chingangbam Indian Institute of Astrophysics
731 Ramchandra Phawade IIT Dharwad
732 Syed Yusuf Mian Jawaharlal Nehru University
733 Aparajita Dasgupta Ashoka University
734 Mahan Mj Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
735 Roji Pius Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
736 Amlan Das Gupta O.P. Jindal Global University
737 Ayan Mukhopadhyay IIT Madras
738 Sourav Roy Syracuse University
739 Pranav Jeevan P IIT Bombay
740 Ayan Mukhopadhyay IIT Madras
741 Ankan Paul Professor of Chemistry
742 Arundhati Dasgupta Physics and Astronomy
743 Sabyasachi Mukherjee Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
744 MANUJ MUKHERJEE Telecom Paris
745 Manjunath Bestha Indian Institute of Astrophysics
746 Suresh Nayak Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore
747 Debasmita Mondal IISc, Bangalore
748 Anshuman Borgohain Tezpur University
749 Hema Swaminathan Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
750 Saikat Karmakar TIFR, Mumbai
751 Nirmalya Brahma Indian Institute of Science
752 Hariharan Narayanan TIFR
753 SOUMYA MUKHERJEE TIFR
754 Tulasimohan Molli TIFR
755 Sabyasachi Maulik Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
756 Suraj Ali Saha institute of nuclear physics, kolkata
757 Sumati Surya Raman Research Institute
758 Sandeep Juneja TIFR
759 Abdul Ali IIT Bombay
760 Bhaskar Biswas Iucaa, Pune
761 Sujith N S NISER Bhubaneswar
762 Surojit Dalui IIT Guwahati
763 Sujith N S NISER Bhubaneswar
764 Sudarshan Saha Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
765 Probeshika Ashoka
766 Amit Adhikary Indian Institute of Science
767 Kazi Rafsanjani Amin Institut Neel, CNRS
768 arindam chatterjee Indian Statistical Institute
769 Ashis Paul IIT KHARAGPUR
770 Deboleena Sengupta okdiscd
771 M. V. Ramana University of British Columbia
772 ARNAB PAUL SNBNCBS
773 Anindya Datta University of Calcutta
774 Shiv Prakash Patel IIT Delhi
775 Titas Chanda Jagiellonian University, Kraków, Poland
776 Dyotona Dasgupta Delhi School of Economics
777 Chandan Dasgupta Indian Institute of Science
778 Vidya Subramanian Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
779 Ashok Gupta Alumnus, IIT Kanpur
780 Nandini Manjrekar TISS Mumbai
781 Ajai Pulianmackal University of Michigan
782 Sourjyadeep Chakraborty JNCASR
783 Bikash Kanungo University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI USA
784 Shiladitya mal Harish Chandra Research Institute
785 Swati Goswami Shaamil
786 Dimple Oberoi Vahali I am an independent activist and I am not a part of an institution
787 Diamond Oberoi Vahali Ambedkar University Delhi
788 Maansi Shah CEPT University
789 Honey Oberoi Vahali Ambedkar University Delhi
790 Aswin p santhosh Gov medical college trivandrum
791 Shibaji Roy Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics
792 Subhaditya Bhattacharya IIT GUWAHATI
793 Naveen Surendran IIST, Thiruvananthapuram
794 Arpan Sinha IOP BHUBANESWAR
795 Aritra Ghosh Yale University
796 Sanchari Goswami Vidyasagar College
797 Arun Kumar Retired Professor of Economics, JNU, N Delhi
798 Bhargav Oza Independent Researcher
799 Arnab Rai Choudhuri IISc
800 Dev Desai Anhad
801 Anand Sawant TIFR, Mumbai
802 Harini Desiraju Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA)
803 Kabita Deka Tezpur University
804 Nishant Gupta The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
805 Shivam Kumar Visva-Bharati
806 Suddhasattwa Brahma McGill University
807 Zenobia Usmani Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
808 Rahul Pandey visiting faculty, IIM Lucknow
809 Sriram Srinivasan IIT Bombay
810 Surajit Bera IISc, Bangalore
811 Hema Swasthi University of Michigan
812 Amit Jash IIT KANPUR
813 Sashwat Tanay University of Mississippi
814 A. P. Shukla Citizen of India & the Globe
815 Mohammed Musthafa Anwar CMTI Bangalore
816 Nazia Hussain Indian Institute of science
817 Mohd Saad Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi
818 Shaima Masood Faculty Of Law, JaMia Millia Islamia
819 HUSNA JAN K M IISc
820 Kaushik Ghosh Indian Institute of Science
821 Raju Gaur Jagriti Bal Vikas Samiti
822 Geeta Thatra PhD Scholar, JNU
823 Mustansir Barma TIFR Hyderabad
824 Simran Sethi IISER BERHAMPUR
825 NASRIN BANU Weizmann Institute of Science
826 Riddhi Shah JNU, New Delhi
827 ANURAG TIWARI TATA INSTITUTE OF FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
828 Apoorva Nagar IIST
829 Swagata Sarkar UM-DAE CEBS, Mumbai
830 Bithika Karmakar SINP, Kolkata
831 Biswajit Datta University of California Santa Barbara
832 Shriya S FIAS
833 RAJNDRA SAHAI RETIRED ENGINER
834 Animesh Chaurasia National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar
835 Maryam Haroon haroonmaryam.mh@gmail.com
836 anindita mondal IIA
837 Sumanto Chanda International Centre for Theoretical Sciences
838 Anish Ghosh TIFR
839 Bheemsehan IIT KANPUR
840 Arijit Dey IIT Madras
841 Aditi Chaturvedi Ashoka University
842 Arkajyoti De IITD
843 Ramachandra Guha Indian Institute of Science
844 Chandra Kant Mishra IIT Madras
845 Soumitra Sengupta IACS, Kolkata
846 MERIN ROY SUNY UMU
847 Rohit Kumar IIT Bombay
848 Shivani Banchariya Teri-Deakin Nanobiotech Research Centre, India
849 ARNAB SETH ICTS-TIFR
850 Anshumitra Baul Louisiana State University
851 Ragini Lall Harvard University
852 Shivan Khullar University of Toronto
853 Aliya Qureshi Dyal singh college
854 R.T. Srinivasan University of Arizona
855 Debraj Bose HRI
856 Nirnoy Basak HRI
857 Abhiruk Lahiri University of Haifa
858 Prerona Chatterjee TIFR Mumbai
859 Sk Jahanur Hoque Chennai Mathematical Institute
860 Rita Majumdar Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
861 Surajit Sengupta Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
862 Arghya Chattopadhyay Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
863 Kannabiran Seshasayanan CEA Saclay, France
864 Suchitra Mathur IIT Kanpur
865 Aahana Ganguly National Center for Toxicological Research
866 KANHU KISHORE NANDA TIFR
867 Md Fuzail Jawaid Ikg ptu
868 Shihabudheen K MES Kalladi College, Mannarkkad, Palakkad
869 Dibya Sankar Chattopadhyay Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
870 Jaikumar Radhakrishnan Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
871 Tabish Qureshi CTP, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi
872 Akash K Mishra IIT Gandhinagar
873 Reuben George Stephen STMicroelectronics, Singapore
874 Dr. Ahmad Cameron Retired
875 Senthil Todadri MIT
876 Nidhin Joseph Self
877 Palash Baran Pal University of Calcutta
878 S.G.Dani TIFR (Retired)
879 Sudipta Maiti Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
880 Krishnendu Sengupta Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
881 Joby Joseph University of Hyderabad
882 Priyanka Lamba Indian institute of science, Bengaluru
883 Rakesh Ranjan SRCC, University of Delhi
884 Seema IIT Madras
885 Bireshwar Roy Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
886 PURBA MUKHERJEE IISER Kolkata
887 Subashri IMSc
888 Ishan Santra Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
889 Niraja G. Jayal Jawaharlal Nehru University
890 Sowmya Dechamma C C University of Hyderabad
891 Suman Dutta The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
892 saiyad Ashanujjaman Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
893 FABIL K IIT MADRAS
894 Ramprasad Saptharishi Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
895 Sudipta Mukherji Institute of Physics
896 Bithika ICTP Saifr
897 Dilip D'Souza Independent Writer
898 Vinod Prabhakaran TIFR Mumbai
899 Chandan Kumar Jana ICTS-TIFR
900 K. G. Arun Chennai Mathematical Institute
901 Kinjal Banerjee BITS
902 Yogindra Monan Sengupta Citizen
903 Srimanta Banerjee Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
904 ANUP PARCHURE Yale School of Medicine (Dept of Cell Biology)
905 HANNA AMEENA M.A IISER Thiruvananthapuram
906 Somnath Chakraborty TIFR Mumbai
907 Amit Misra CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute
908 Abinash Sahu IIT Madras
909 Ashwini Deshpande Ashoka University
910 Prabhat Solanki IISc, Bengalore
911 Atanu Bhatta Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
912 Arghya Sadhukhan University of Maryland
913 Arjun Bagchi IIT Kanpur
914 BUBUNU BISWAL IIT Madras
915 Sayani Chatterjee JNCASR, Bangalore
916 Inzemamul Haque Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)
917 Vivek Mehta Tezpur University
918 Manik Banik S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
919 Satyajit Mayor National Centre for Biological Sciences (TIFR) Bangalore
920 T.N. Prakash Kammardi University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK (Retired)
921 Fahad P Cochin University of Science And Technology
922 Subhasish Bag IIT Delhi
923 Smarajit Karmakar Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad
924 Subhajit Ghosh Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
925 Jones Joy Panicker INO/ Homi Bhabha National Institute
926 Sudha Nagavarapu Independent Researcher
927 Bibhabasu De IOP, Bhubaneswar
928 Gaiti Hasan National Centre for Biological Sciences
929 Mahammad Sabir Ali TIFR, Mumbai
930 Anand Raman NISER, Bhubaneswar
931 Srikanth Sastry JNCASR, Bengaluru
932 Y.K.Sandhya HealthWatch Forum
933 Srikanth Srinivasan IIT Bombay
934 Arudra Burra IIT Delhi
935 N. Raghavendra Harish-Chandra Research Institute
936 Nirupam Roy Indian Institute of Science
937 Anoop V. P. ISI Bangalore
938 Neha Sangwan Tata institute of fundamental research
939 URVASHI NAKUL IIT-MADRAS
940 Sandesh Tata Institute of Social Sciences
941 Vishwesha Guttal Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
942 Shyista Khan University of Delhi
943 Parthasarathi Majumdar IACS, Kolkata
944 Abhirup Ghosh MPI-GP, AEI-Potsdam
945 PRADEEP KUMAR IIT Kanpur
946 Samudra Sur Indian Institute of Science
947 Diksha Kumari Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
948 Prasad Subramanian IISER Pune
949 Pooja Prasad IIT Bombay
950 Partha PratimRoy Center for Physics Education Research
951 Nijil Lal C K Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
952 VISHAL VATSA Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)
953 Susmita Chakravorty I am an unaffiliated scientist
954 Pallavi Roy SOAS University of London
955 Abhijit Kar Gupta Panskura Banamali College
956 Banibrata Majumder Jadavpur University
957 Suhail Ahmad Rather IIT Madras
958 Chaitanya Joshi Brandeis University
959 Hemangi S. Bhonsle Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
960 Shalin Jose IISER Thiruvananthapuram
961 Kolluru Venkata Kiran Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
962 Dipendra Prasad IIT Bombay, Mumbai
963 Aaditya Ramdas Carnegie Mellon University
964 ATANENDU SEKHAR MANDAL CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute
965 Sugata Mondal Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
966 anirban dinda NISER
967 Sumit Kumar Birwa International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru
968 Siva Nasarayya Chari S. JNCASR
969 Saumia JINR, Dubna
970 Deepika Choubey UNESCO- Regional Centre for Biotechnology
971 Deepak kumar sahu TIFR
972 Rudranil Basu BITS Pilani, KK Birla Goa Campus
973 Anindya Ganguly TIFR, Mumbai
974 Varun sharma Prl Ahmedabad
975 Aditya Chowdhury National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA-TIFR)
976 Monoj Adhikari JNCASR
977 Faraz Ahmed Inam Department of Physics, Aligarh Muslim University
978 G Rajasekaran Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai
979 Joy Chatterjee IISER Pune
980 Saswata Sahu IIEST Shibpur
981 Parijat Biswas IACS
982 Sourav Roychowdhury Chennai Mathematical Institute
983 Arkabrata Gupta IIEST
984 Disha Kuzhively NISER, Bhubaneswar
985 Rukaiya Khatoon Tezpur University
986 Chandan Dalawat Harish-Chandra Research Institute
987 Sudhir Ghorpade IIT Bombay
988 Suhail khan Jamia millia islamia
989 Saroj Nandi TIFR Hyderabad
990 Afeefa Nishaat University of Delhi
991 Suchetana Chatterjee I am signing as a concerned citizen of India
992 Sruthy Murali IMSc, Chennai
993 Aritra Biswas IIT Guwahati
994 Sruthy Murali IMSc, Chennai
995 anupam a h imsc chennai
996 Susmita Mondal University of Wisconsin-Madison
997 Mohd Ibrahim Max Planck Institute for Biophysics, Frankfurt
998 Charudatta Navare Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education
999 Jaydeep Kumar Basak IIT Kanpur
1000 Madan Rao NCBS
1001 Saptarshi Mandal Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
1002 Sourav Bhadra Indian institute of science
1003 Sruthy Murali IMSc, Chennai
1004 Kedar Damle TIFR
1005 Subhodeep Bhattacharya inStem, NCBS
1006 Arvind Mamgain Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
1007 Nilmani Mathur TIFR
1008 Esha dey University of calcutta
1009 Balbeer Singh Physical Research Laboratory
1010 Ritabrata Bhattacharya Chennai Mathematical Institute
1011 Prithish Halder Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
1012 Tathagata Gupta Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata
1013 Sougata Ganguly Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
1014 Anju Rani Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
1015 Pushkar Independent
1016 Fazlay Ahmed Jamia Millia Islamia
1017 Anupam Ray TIFR,Mumbai
1018 Tridib Sadhu Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
1019 Debdeep Ghosal University of Basel
1020 Vishnudath K N PRL
1021 Vinutha H A Institute of Physics, Beijing, China & University of Cambridge, UK.
1022 Sana Ahmed Physical Research Laboratory
1023 Archana TIFR
1024 Savinitha Prakash CSIR IGIB
1025 Anindya Sinha National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore
1026 Tista Mukherjee Presidency University
1027 Banchana Rajkumari Indraprastha College for Women
1028 Bindusar Sahoo IISER Trivandrum
1029 Harsh Oza Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
1030 S.Sindhu Sri Sravya TIFR
1031 Archisman Ghosh Leiden Univeristy
1032 Siddhartha Chaudhuri IIT Bombay
1033 Partha Guha S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
1034 Sukanta Bhattacharya University of Calcutta
1035 Debasish Das Mahanta Ruhr University Bochum, Germany
1036 S. Raghunandana Kannada poet, playwright and stage-director.
1037 Souvik Kundu Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
1038 DEVAPRASAD M PRL
1039 Ananya Mukherjee Physical research laboratory
1040 Ajit M. Srivastava Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
1041 Rohini Balakrishnan Indian Institute of Science
1042 Chandrashekhar KA The Institute of Mathematical Sciences
1043 Nikita Sud University of Oxford
1044 Akash Bahai Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research, Braunschweig, Germany
1045 Basundhara Ghosh University of Geneva
1046 chintan sheth National Centre for Biological Sciences
1047 Arnab Bhattacharya Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
1048 Minhajul Islam IIT Kanpur
1049 Subhanka Mal IACS, Kolkata
1050 Rimple Instem
1051 Prashant Chauhan Johns Hopkins University
1052 Bala Iyer ICTS-TIFR, Bangalore
1053 Anna George National Institute of Advanced Studies
1054 Biplab Ganguli NIT Rourkela
1055 Abhijit Bhattacharyya University of Calcutta
1056 Janaki Srimivasan IIIT Bangalore
1057 Parongama Sen University of Calcutta
1058 Vinesh Vijayan National Institute of technology Rourkela
1059 Renu Loyi Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh
1060 Sree Subha Ramaswamy NCBS
1061 Manish Mishra IISER Pune
1062 Hake Yame Rajiv Gandhi University Rono Hills Doimukh
1063 Satadal Ganguly Indian Statistical Institute
1064 Rahul Nigam BITS Hyderabad
1065 Siddharth Bharath University of Minnesota, USA. Formerly of IISER Pune and NCBS Bangalore
1066 Kabir Ramola TIFR Hyderabad
1067 Manjunath Krishnapur Indian Institute of Science
1068 Sanmay Ganguly Weizmann Institute Of Science
1069 Souvanik Talukdar S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
1070 Indrajit Mitra University of Calcutta
1071 Sreeram Pg IIT Madras
1072 MD NUR HASAN S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
1073 Pavan Kumar Kaushik Ncbs
1074 Mahebub Alam SNBNCBS
1075 MD ARIF ALI IIT Kanpur
1076 Ejaj Tarif S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences
1077 ASLAM PARVEJ Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology
1078 Anish Mallick Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile
1079 Ushak Rahaman University of Johannesburg
1080 Avirup Shaw Physical Research Laboratory
1081 Chirashree Lahiri IIEST Shibpur
1082 Shuvajit Mukherjee Bauhaus University of Weimar
1083 Nabendu Kumar Khan TIFR, Mumbai
1084 Upayan Baul Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg, Germany
1085 Aniket Sule Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education
1086 Sanjoy Datta National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
1087 Rohini Karandikar Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Educaton
1088 Nutan Limaye IIT Bombay
1089 Geeta Mahashabde Navnirmiti Learning Foundation
1090 Atrideb Chatterjee NCRA-TIFR
1091 Vikram Khaire UC Santa Barbara
1092 Hindolita Chakraborty University of Calcutta

The full text has been reproduced  and has not been edited by Firstpost for style and clarity

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 08:05:04 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores