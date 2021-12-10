BPSSC SI recruitment 2020: Hall tickets for prelims exam out on bpssc.bih.nic.in; check direct link here

As per an official notice, the preliminary examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant is scheduled to be held on 26 December in two shifts

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has put out the hall tickets for the Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant recruitment 2020 preliminary exam today, 10 December. Candidates can download the BPSSC admit card on the official website - https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/.

Methodical procedure to download the admit card is as follows:

- Visit the official website - https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

- Click on the link which says, ‘Download admit card for preliminary exam of Police SI/Sergeant’

- Key in your login details such as registration and mobile number and date of birth

- View your admit card and check for discrepancies

- Download and printout a copy to use in the future

Direct link to download the prelims exam admit card is here - https://apply-bpssc.com/SIAdmitcard/searchApplication

Applications for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant began on 16 August last year and the deadline to fill the application form was 24 September, 2020.

To be selected for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant, applicants will have to qualify two levels of a written examination along with passing a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

The preliminary exam is of 200 marks and will comprise of multiple-choice questions. In order to qualify for the BPPSC main exam, applicants need to score a minimum of 30 percent in the preliminary examination.

The Main exam will have two papers, with the first one being Hindi and the second paper will be based on General Awareness. Applicants also need to secure a score of at least 30 percent in the Hindi paper, although this paper will not be accounted for in the final merit list.

The BPSSC recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 2,213 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number, 1,998 vacancies are reserved for the Police Sub-Inspector post and 198 vacancies are available for the post of a Sergeant.