BPSSC Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 admit card released; check official website bpssc.bih.nic.in
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 212 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector
The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for the BPSSC Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 on its official site. The commission had announced earlier that the hall tickets will be released on 18 November at 10 am. Candidates who wish to appear in the preliminary exams against the advertisement number 02/2019 are advised to visit bpssc.bih.nic.in and download their admit cards.
BPSSC is set to conduct the prelims exams on 6 December 2020 at various exam centres. The name of the particular exam centres will be specified in the admit cards.
According to Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 212 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector.
Here is how you can download the BPSSC Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official site of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the flashing link on the homepage that reads: ‘Notice: Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector in Transport Department, Bihar Government. (Advt. No. 02/2019)’
Step 3: You will be redirected to another page. Click on the link that says ‘Download admit card’
Step 4: Now enter your registration number or contact number, and your date of birth in the spaces provided
Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ and your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Candidates are advised to enter the Registration ID or mobile number and date of birth which they have entered while filling the registration forms.
The preliminary recruitment exam will be of total 200 marks and the question paper will carry 100 questions. Within the stipulated two hours, candidates need to answer the questions that will be on General Knowledge and social issues. The report added that candidates will have to secure above 30 per cent to qualify for the exam.
