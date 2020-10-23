BPSC releases schedule for 65th combined competitive main exam, test from 25 November
The Commission said that the admit card will be available for download on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the test, adding that it will not be sending hall tickets by post
The BPSC 65th combined competitive main exam will be conducted on 25, 26 and 28 November. The written exam will be held in offline mode. The schedule of the exam was declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The official notification said that BPSC 65th combined competitive main exam admit card will be available for download on the website a week before the test. The Commission has informed that it will not be sending the hall tickets by post.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the exam on 25 November will be held in two shifts, while on the other days it will be held in one shift.
The paper for General Hindi will be conducted on 25 November from 10 am to 1 pm, while General studies paper -1 exam will be on the same day from 2 pm to 5 pm.
General studies paper-2 will be held on 26 November and exam for optional paper will be on 28 November. The exam will be from 12 pm to 3 pm.
The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 434 vacant posts in different departments of the Bihar government.
Candidates who qualify the mains exam will be called for interview round.
As per a report by Careers 360, the BPSC 65th prelims exam was conducted by the Commission on 15 October 2019 in offline mode. The result of the exam was declared on 6 March 2020.
Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam have been shortlisted to appear for the main exam.
