BPSC releases result for 66th Preliminary Examination 2021 declared: Here is how to check score
Of the 2,80,882 candidates who had appeared for the BPSC 66th preliminary examination, 8,997 candidates have cleared the exam
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, released the result of 66th combined civil services preliminary exam 2020-21. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The BPSC has also released the final answer keys for both, 27 December and 14 February General Studies exams.
The BPSC 66th preliminary examination was conducted on 27 December, 2020, at 887 centres in 35 districts, while a re-exam was held on 14 February at 2 centres in Patna. According to the BPSC notification, a total of 2,80,882 candidates had appeared for the exam of which 8,997 candidates have cleared the exam.
Steps to check result
Step 1: Log on to bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link saying Results: 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.
Step 3: Download the pdf file that opens in a new window
Step 4: Press Ctrl + F to open the search option, key in your roll number without any spaces or special character and press enter.
Step 5: Reverify result by scrolling through the list which is arranged in ascending order
Here is the direct link to check your result: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-03-24-01.pdf
The candidates can also download the answer key for both exams and tally their scores.
The cutoff marks for each category are as follows: Unreserved (108), Unreserved female (100), Economically Weaker Section (103), Economically Weaker Section Female (95), Schedule Caste (95), Schedule Caste Female (93), Scheduled Tribe (98).
Qualifying the preliminary exams do not guarantee the hiring for the civil services. The BPSC notification said that the shortlisted candidates will also have to clear the Main exam and the subsequent interview.
A report in Hindustan said that the Main exam will probably be held in the month of May or June.
The BPSC will recruit 691 posts through the 66th joint examination. These include Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Home Department of Bihar, District Commander in the Special Branch of the Home Department, Inspectorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Inspector General in the Home Department.
