BPSC releases AE 2017 call letters for phase 2 of interview round at bpsc.bih.nic.in; here's how to download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the call letters for the interview phase of the Assistant Engineer (civil) competitive exam 2017 on Monday, 8 March.

The BPSC AE candidates appearing for the interview phase of the exam between 15 March to 20 March can download their admit cards from the official website http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

These call letters are for the second round of the interview. The call letters for the first round of interview which is being conducted from 8 March to 13 March were released on 1 March.

Candidates can take the following steps to download their call letters for phase 2 of the interview round:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option titled ‘Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 15th-20th March, 2021 under Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017).’ Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter roll number and click on submit

Step 4: The call letter for the interview will be displayed

Step 5: Take a print out of the call letter and keep it safely for future reference

A total of 990 candidates will appear for phase 1 and phase 2 of the interview round.

Candidates must carry their original documents to the exam centre for the interview round.

Devices such as mobile phones, electronic pens and other electronic gadgets are not allowed in the interview hall.