BPSC releases admit card for recruitment exam for lecturer post; download at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment for the posts of Lecturers in Government Training colleges at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The candidates will be appearing for the recruitment exam between 25-27 August and would need their roll number or registration number in order to download their admit cards.
How to download BPSC Admit Card:
- Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘Admit cards: For 6,840 candidates appearing for Lecturer (various subjects) in Government training colleges (Advt. No.02-04, 06-08/ 2016)’.
- Enter details like registration number or roll number.
- Click on submit.
- Admit card will display on the screen.
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
The direct link is also available here- http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp
The examination schedule for the post of lecturer in various subjects is also available on the official website.
The admit card has been released for a total of 6,840 candidates, according to News18. On the day of the exam, candidates are also required to bring a photo identity proof.
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:00 PM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup