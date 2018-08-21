BPSC releases admit card for recruitment exam for lecturer post; download at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment for the posts of Lecturers in Government Training colleges at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates will be appearing for the recruitment exam between 25-27 August and would need their roll number or registration number in order to download their admit cards.

How to download BPSC Admit Card:

- Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the link ‘Admit cards: For 6,840 candidates appearing for Lecturer (various subjects) in Government training colleges (Advt. No.02-04, 06-08/ 2016)’.

- Enter details like registration number or roll number.

- Click on submit.

- Admit card will display on the screen.

- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The direct link is also available here- http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp

The examination schedule for the post of lecturer in various subjects is also available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for a total of 6,840 candidates, according to News18. On the day of the exam, candidates are also required to bring a photo identity proof.