BPSC recruitment 2020: Apply for 605 teaching posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 4 to 21 September

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in accepting online application for recruitment of several teaching posts including Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Head of Department (HOD) in state-run engineering and polytechnic institutes.

Willing and eligible candidates can register between 4 and 21 September at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to pay the online application fee is 25 September. The process will end on 5 October.

Applicants will have to submit the hard copy of their application form by 12 October till 5 pm.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the recruitment drive is carried out to fill 605 vacant posts of which 306 are for Assistant Professor (Civil engineering), 166 Lecturer (Mechanical engineering), 131 Lecturer (Electronic engineering) and 2 Head of Department (Automobile engineering).

A report by The Indian Express said candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 750.

Those belonging to SC, ST category from the state and females from all the categories residing in Bihar will have to pay Rs 200. Candidates from PwD category with 40 percent of more disability will have to pay fee of Rs 200.

The selection of candidates will be based on various aspects including academic record and research which will have a weightage of 20 marks and written exam will be for 40 marks and will evaluate candidates' technical skills.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview and will 25 marks will be for work experience.

Candidates who get selected for the post of HOD will be getting the salary of Rs 1,31,400. Those selected for Assistant professor posts will be paid Rs 57,700 and lecturers will be getting with Rs 56,100 a month.

To check the details on the BSPC recruitment, click here: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ and select the post you want to apply for.