BPSC recruitment 2020: 111 posts for HODs open in polytechnic colleges; apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 28 Aug
According to a report by Hindustan Times, of the total vacancies, 39 posts are for HOD Electronics Engineering, 37 are for HOD Civil Engineering and 35 are for HOD Mechinical Engineering
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released online recruitment notifications to fill 111 vacancies for the posts of Head of department (HOD) in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.
The registration process will commence from 28 August. Candidates can register themselves online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in by 16 September. The application process will end on 28 September.
The last date to pay the application fee is 21 September.
Candidates applying for the posts should be minimum of 33 years old as on 1 August 2020.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, candidates belonging to general category will have to pay application fees of Rs 100. SC/ST candidates of Bihar, residents of Bihar (Reserved/Unreserved), female, and PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 25.
After submitting the online application, candidates will have to submit the hard copy of the form to the Commission by 5 October 2020 till 5 pm.
Candidates applying for the posts should have PhD degree in Electronics Engineering / Technology and first class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the Electronics Engineering / Technology.
Applicants must have 12 years of experience in Teaching/ Research/ Industry, out of which at least 2 years shall be post PhD experience minimum at the level of lecturer (Selection Grade-I).
For more details on the BPSC 2020 recruitment, click here - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2020-08-26-06.pdf
