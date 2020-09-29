BPSC postpones 65th CSE mains, 31st judicial service prelims; check new dates at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The CSE mains exam will be held on 25, 26 and 28 November, while the Judicial Services exam will be conducted on 6 December

The 65th Combined Civil Services Mains (Written) Competitive exam and the 31st Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Exam conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) have been postponed.

BPSC has released an official statement on its website bpsc.bih.nic.in regarding the deferment of the exams.

As per the revised notification, the 65th CSE exam will now be conducted on 25, 26 and 28 November, while the 31st BPSC Judicial Services exam will be held on 6 December. The notification by BPSC said that the exams have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The BSC 65th CSE main exam was earlier scheduled for 13, 14 and 20 October. The exam for 31st BPSC Judicial Services was to be held on 7 October.

BPSC is conducting the 31st judicial services exam to fill 211 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Grade). Through the 65th CSE mains recruitment exam, the Commission aim to fill 434 vacant posts in different departments of the Bihar government.

BPSC Judicial Service Selection will be done on the basis of prelims exam, mains exam and interview. To qualify the exam, candidates belonging to General category will have to secure 45 percent marks in prelims, while the qualifying percentage for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates is 40 percent.

Those who qualify the exam will be called for BPSC 31 Judicial Service Mains Exam and interview round. There will be two papers in BPSC Judicial Service Exam. Paper 1 will have questions on General Studies and will be of a maximum of 100 marks, while Paper 2 will have questions on law and will be of 150 Marks.