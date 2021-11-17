BPSC MDO: Final result along with answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in; check details here

The process of application got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and resumed on 8 September last year

The final results for the Mineral Development Officer (MDO) competitive exam have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Along with the final results, the final answer key for MDO competitive exam have also been released. The result can be viewed on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission - https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Candidates who had qualified the examination may check the result to know how they performed in the interview round. The interview round was held on 16 November.

Download the result by following these steps

Visit the official website at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Click on the link for the final result for BPSC MDO given on the main page

The BPSC MDO 2021 results will appear on your screen

Keep a printout of your result for future purposes

Direct link to download the result is available here.

Direct link to the final answer key for Mineral Policy and Related Acts, Rules and Regulations is here.

Candidates can also follow the direct link to the final answer key for General Knowledge here.

Application process for BPSC MDO began on 4 May, 2020. The process of application got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and resumed on 8 September last year. Through this recruitment drive, 20 vacancies will be filled in total.

According to an official notice released on the website, the interview was conducted in two shifts, with one in the morning and the other during the afternoon.

A total of 41 candidates qualified the MDO written examination and were eligible to appear in the interview. Of the shortlisted applicants, seven candidates were from the unreserved category, two from economically weaker section and two from Backward Class.

Three candidates made it from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and four candidates qualified in the Extremely Backward Class, as per the official notice. One candidate was selected in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.