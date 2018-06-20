BPSC issues admit cards for preliminary exams 2018; download from bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the admit card for the 63rd Common Combined competitive preliminary examination on Tuesday and candidates can download it on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to download the e-admit cards is 29 June, 2018.

The BPSC preliminary examination will be conducted on 1 July, 2018, between 12 pm to 2 pm across 271 examination centres in 19 district headquarters of Bihar, Hindustan Times reported. There will be 150 questions from general studies in the paper.

It is mandatory for candidates to bring the admit card to the examination centre and students must note that there is no provision for sending the admit cards through postal system, The Times of India reported.

Steps to download BPSC prelims admit card 2018



1) Go to the BPSC's official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link to apply online, provided in the LHS of the page

3) Click on the link for 'BPSC online application'

4) Fill all the details like username, password and after entering the captcha code click login

5) Now on the new page, click on 'Download Admit Card'

6) View and download your Admit Card

7) Keep a printout for future use