BPSC CDPO Exam 2021: 55 Child Development Project Officer vacancies notified; check bpsc.bih.nic.in
The registration process will begin on 5 March. Candidates can fill up and submit the application till 1 April
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the notification regarding recruitment for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under the Social Welfare Department.
A total of 55 CDPO vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/ and read all the details.
As per The Times of India, the registration process will begin on 5 March. Candidates can fill up and submit the application till 1 April.
The shortlisting will be done on the basis of the preliminary examination, main examination followed by an interview round. The preliminary examination will consist of one paper: General Knowledge, which will be of 150 marks. Qualifying candidates will become eligible for Mains paper that will have three compulsory subjects: Samanya Hindi (100 marks), Samanya Adhyayan Patra - 1 (300 marks) and Samanya Adhyayan Patra – 2 (300 marks).
Apart from these, the Mains exam also includes optional subjects: Home Science, Psychology, Sociology, and Shram Evam Samaj Kalyan. Candidates will have to choose only one optional subject for the exam.
Candidates with a graduation degree from any recognised university can apply for the post. The pay scale for the post is between Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67800.
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2: Read the instructions to apply carefully
Step 3: Follow the said steps in the information bulletin and fill the form
Step 4: Submit and take a print out
Here is the link to the official advertisement for CDPO recruitment 2021.
Link to application instructions.
