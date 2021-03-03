BPSC CDPO Exam 2021: 55 Child Development Project Officer vacancies notified; check bpsc.bih.nic.in

The registration process will begin on 5 March. Candidates can fill up and submit the application till 1 April

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the notification regarding recruitment for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under the Social Welfare Department.

A total of 55 CDPO vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/ and read all the details.

As per The Times of India, the registration process will begin on 5 March. Candidates can fill up and submit the application till 1 April.

The shortlisting will be done on the basis of the preliminary examination, main examination followed by an interview round. The preliminary examination will consist of one paper: General Knowledge, which will be of 150 marks. Qualifying candidates will become eligible for Mains paper that will have three compulsory subjects: Samanya Hindi (100 marks), Samanya Adhyayan Patra - 1 (300 marks) and Samanya Adhyayan Patra – 2 (300 marks).

Apart from these, the Mains exam also includes optional subjects: Home Science, Psychology, Sociology, and Shram Evam Samaj Kalyan. Candidates will have to choose only one optional subject for the exam.

Candidates with a graduation degree from any recognised university can apply for the post. The pay scale for the post is between Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67800.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Read the instructions to apply carefully

Step 3: Follow the said steps in the information bulletin and fill the form

Step 4: Submit and take a print out

Here is the link to the official advertisement for CDPO recruitment 2021.

Link to application instructions.

