India

BPSC CDPO Exam 2021: 55 Child Development Project Officer vacancies notified; check bpsc.bih.nic.in

The registration process will begin on 5 March. Candidates can fill up and submit the application till 1 April

FP Trending March 03, 2021 19:54:44 IST
BPSC CDPO Exam 2021: 55 Child Development Project Officer vacancies notified; check bpsc.bih.nic.in

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the notification regarding recruitment for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under the Social Welfare Department.

A total of 55 CDPO vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website:  http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/ and read all the details.

As per The Times of India, the registration process will begin on 5 March. Candidates can fill up and submit the application till 1 April.

The shortlisting will be done on the basis of the preliminary examination, main examination followed by an interview round. The preliminary examination will consist of one paper: General Knowledge, which will be of 150 marks. Qualifying candidates will become eligible for Mains paper that will have three compulsory subjects: Samanya Hindi (100 marks), Samanya Adhyayan Patra - 1 (300 marks) and Samanya Adhyayan Patra  2 (300 marks).

Apart from these, the Mains exam also includes optional subjects: Home Science, Psychology, Sociology, and Shram Evam Samaj Kalyan. Candidates will have to choose only one optional subject for the exam.

Candidates with a graduation degree from any recognised university can apply for the post. The pay scale for the post is between Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67800.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Read the instructions to apply carefully

Step 3: Follow the said steps in the information bulletin and fill the form

Step 4: Submit and take a print out

Here is the link to the official advertisement for CDPO recruitment 2021.

Link to application instructions.

undefined

Updated Date: March 03, 2021 19:54:44 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Bihar Public Service Commission declares Assistant Engineer main exam results; check merit list on bpsc.bih.nic.in
India

Bihar Public Service Commission declares Assistant Engineer main exam results; check merit list on bpsc.bih.nic.in

According to the BPSC, 1,006 candidates have appeared for the civil engineering main (written) examination of which 271 have qualified.

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission announces 111 vacancies for associate professor post New
India

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission announces 111 vacancies for associate professor post New

Interested candidates must have a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the subject

BPSC recruitment 2020: 111 posts for HODs open in polytechnic colleges; apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 28 Aug
India

BPSC recruitment 2020: 111 posts for HODs open in polytechnic colleges; apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 28 Aug

According to a report by Hindustan Times, of the total vacancies, 39 posts are for HOD Electronics Engineering, 37 are for HOD Civil Engineering and 35 are for HOD Mechinical Engineering