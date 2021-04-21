BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam 2020 postponed; check notice on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam | Candidates, who are appearing for the exam, will have to keep a check on the website for updates

Due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to postpone the Auditor Prelims Exam 2020. The announcement has been made via an official notice available on the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary written test was scheduled to be conducted on 25 April.

It was to take place at various centers in the state. Candidates, who are appearing for the exam, will have to keep a check on the website for updates. The new exam date will be made available in due course of time.

Selection Process:

The selection of the applicants will comprise of Preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. After qualifying for the preliminary exam, candidates will have to appear for the second stage that is the main exam and interview. This hiring process will fill up 373 Auditor posts in the organisation.

Details on Examination:

The preliminary exam comprises questions from general studies, while the duration for it is 2 hours and the number of marks is 150. The main examination will have 3 compulsory subjects and one optional of 1000 marks, as noted by Hindustan Times.

The interview will be for 120 marks. Candidates who have qualified for both prelims and mains exams would be eligible to appear for the interview. The application process began on 21 October last year and ended on 18 November.