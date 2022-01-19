BPSC ACF recruitment 2020: Interview to be held from 10 Feb; check full schedule here

According to the official notification, the interview will be held from 10 to 12 February this year. The interviews will be conducted by the BPSC in two shifts

The interview schedule for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) 2020 recruitment has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates can view the detailed schedule at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Steps to view the BPSC ACF 2020 interview schedule:

Visit the official website at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Click on the link for 'ACF 2020 interview under (Advt No 05/2019)' that is given on the main page

The BPSC ACF interview schedule will appear on your screen

Check your roll number and save a copy for future use

According to the official notification, the interview will be held from 10 to 12 February this year. The interviews will be conducted by the BPSC in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 10.30 am, while the second shift will start from 2.30 pm, as per the circular.

View the official circular here.

The admit cards for the interview will be available on the BPSC’s official website one week before the process. Candidates should note that the interview hall tickets will not be sent by post.

Applicants need to reach the venue given in the admit card 1.5 hours before the start of the BPSC interview.

Candidates also need to bring certain original documents to the BPSC interview including a valid identity proof, matriculation certificate, category certificate (if applicable) and so on.

The detailed list of required documents is given in the official circular. If any individual is unable to submit the needed documents, they will not be given any extra time by the BPSC

Applicants gave also been requested by the BPSC to get vaccinated keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country and bring their vaccination certificate as proof.

A total of 57 candidates have qualified for the BPSC ACF 2020 interview. The candidates were selected on the basis of a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification conducted on 10 January this year.

The BPSC is carrying out this recruitment drive for a total of eight vacancies. For more details, individuals can visit the official website of the Commission.