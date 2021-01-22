BPSC 66th prelims 2021: Answer key for combined competitive preliminary exam released; check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates can challenge any question by sending the request with supporting documents to BPSC office before 5 pm on 5 February

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key of the 66th combined competitive preliminary exam on its official website on 21 January (Thursday). Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam are advised to visit bpsc.bih.nic.in in order to check and thoroughly go through the answer key.

The BPSC 66th prelims was conducted by the commission on 27 December, 2020. BPSC published an official notice to state that candidates are eligible to point out errors or submit their complaints with respect to the answer key. As per the instruction, candidates need to send their objections to any particular question via speed post. The post should be addressed to the commission and it should consist of the supporting documents. All the concerns or objections must reach the BPSC by 5 February, 2021, till 5 pm.

Candidates must refer to the notice for the exact address of the commission.

Follow these steps to check the BPSC 66th prelims answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BPSC at

Step 2: Search for the link for BPSC answer key for 66th, titled: ‘Provisional Answer Keys :: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.’ on the homepage

Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: The answer key with the correct responses beside the questions in all the four booklet series will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the document and go through the correct responses carefully

Here is the direct link for the answer key (http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-01-21-02.pdf)

Although the exams were conducted on 27 December for all the centres, the exam at the centre number 660 in Aurangabad had to be cancelled. Now as per Hindustan Times, the commission has scheduled to conduct the exam for candidates with roll numbers 409931 to 410780 again on 14 February. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notice regarding the same.