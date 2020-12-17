BPSC 66th Combined Competitive exam admit card released at onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in; preliminary exam on 27 Dec

The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks and will have multiple-choice questions. Candidates who qualify both prelims and main exam will be shortlisted to appear for the interview round

BPSC 66th combined (preliminary) competitive exam admit card has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission on its website - onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in

According to a report by Scroll.in, the 66th edition combiner competitive exam (CCE) is being conducted to fill 691 vacant posts. The preliminary exam will be held on 27 December 2020 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks and will have multiple-choice questions. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam for which they will have to select a particular subject out of the total 37 options given.

Candidates who qualify both prelims and main exam will be shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, BPSC will conduct the preliminary examination at 888 exam centres across 35 districts of the state.

Those appearing for the exam will have to take a printout of the hall ticket and put their signature in Hindi and English. They will be required to paste a recent photograph on their admit card and get it attested.

BPSC in a notification released on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in, has said that candidates will have to take the printout of their admit card in A4 size paper. Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the admit card have been asked to call up the Commission's office between Monday and Saturday from 10:30 am to 5 pm.

Also, the Commission has asked all the candidates to follow the guidelines mentioned on their admit card.

If a candidate fails to carry his/ her admit card at the exam centre, he/ she will not be allowed to appear for the test. Along with the hall ticket, candidates will have to carry a valid identity card for verification at the exam centre.

Steps to download BPSC 66th combined (preliminary) competitive exam admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your username and password.

Step 3: Type the text shown in the box on the display.

Step 4: Press Login.

Step 5: Your BPSC 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all the details in the hall ticket before saving and taking a print out.

Click here for the direct link to download 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam admit card 2020.