BPSC 65th final result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in; check category-wise cut off marks here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 65th combined competitive examination final result today, 7 October. Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Out of 1,142 candidates who had appeared in the interview round, a total of 422 candidates have been selected by the BPSC. These selected candidates have also been recommended for appointment to various posts in the commission. Along with the BPSC 65th final results, the commission also released the category-wise cut-off marks.

Among the many students, Gourav Singh has secured the first position in Bihar's 65th combined competitive examination. While on the second spot, Chanda Bharti stands firm and Varun Kumar has bagged the third rank.

Gourav Singh and Chanda Bharti have been allotted in the Bihar Administrative Service while Varun Kumar has been allotted in Bihar Police Service.

Steps to download BPSC 65th mains result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that is available for ‘BPSC 65th final result’ on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, the BPSC 65th final results will be displayed on the screen (in PDF format)

Step 4: Kindly, check the results properly and then download the same

Step 5: Candidates can save or keep the PDF for further use or reference

Direct link to BPSC 65th mains result: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-10-07-01.pdf

For the unversed, the BPSC 65th mains exam was conducted from 14 to 28 November, 2020. Then the BPSC 65th results were declared on 30 June this year. Following this, an interview round took place from 2 to 18 August while the final results were announced earlier today.

This recruitment drive was held to fill a total of 434 vacancies in different departments of the Bihar government.