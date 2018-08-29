BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2018: Last date to apply extended; visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2018. Candidates who still have not registered for the examination can do so by visiting the website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam was 27 August.

In a notification dated 28 August, 2018, BPSC said that candidates can register online on or before 30 August (Thursday) and have till 3 September to pay the examination fee.

Candidates who successfully register and pay the application fee within the deadline can complete the application process by 10 September. After the fee is paid, the link to submit the application will be available in the candidate's login ID the next day after 11 am, according to BPSC's notification.

To register for the BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2018, candidates can follow these steps:

- Visit BPSC's website for to register onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

- Click on the "online registration" tab.

- Click on "apply online".

- Fill in the relevant details of the candidate in the registration form.

- Click on "submit".

- The candidate will get his/her login credentials on their email ID submitted in the form.