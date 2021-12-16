BPSC 2019 AE Exams to be held in March; check dates, direct link here

The Commission will conduct the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) Exam 2019 from 12 and 13 March 2022. The AE Civil, Mechanical and Electrical exams will be held on 26 and 27 March, 2022

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the dates for the BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2019 on its official website - https://bpsc.bih.nic.in. Aspirants can check the detailed exam schedule through the official website.

The Commission will conduct the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) Exam 2019 from 12 and 13 March 2022. The AE Civil, Mechanical and Electrical exams will be held on 26 and 27 March, 2022.

It is to be noted that the above-mentioned dates are tentative and a detailed schedule will be released later.

BPSC 2019 AE exams: Simple steps to check the exam dates:

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission - https://bpsc.bih.nic.in

Search for the link which reads - “Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 01/2019), Assistant Engineer, Electrical (Advt. No. 02/2019), Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 03/2019) and Assistant Engineer, Mechanical (Advt. No. 04/2019) Competitive Examinations.”

Click on it

The official notice will be visible on the screen

Check the dates for the BPSC 2019 AE exams

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The exams were previously scheduled for September this year but were postponed by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Earlier, the exams were also postponed in March this year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

With this recruitment drive, the BPSC aims to fill a total of 147 Assistant Engineer posts in different government departments. The Commission conducted the application process for the same in March 2019. Aspirants are also advised to adhere to the COVID-19 SOPs while appearing for the examination.

For the latest updates and details, aspirants are advised to check the official website regularly.