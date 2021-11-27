BPCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 12 non-technical posts at bcplonline.co.in; check details here

If any applicant submits more than one application in the BPCL recruitment 2021, only the form submitted at a later date will be considered. The registration for the positions can only be done through the BPCL website

The registration window for non-technical positions has been opened by the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BPCL). Interested applicants can apply for the 12 positions at the official website of the BPCL at https://www.bcplonline.co.in/.

Process to apply for the BPCL recruitment 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://www.bcplonline.co.in/

― Click on the Careers tab given on the main page and select the option for current openings

― Click on the link for “Advt. No. BCPL-NE/05/2021” given on the page and select the apply option

― Fill in the application form and pay the BPLC application fee

― Submit the BPCL recruitment form and save a copy for future use

Direct link to apply for BPCL recruitment 2021:

https://career.bcplonline.co.in:88/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=/

Candidates should note that the last date to submit applications is 11 December. Applicants can register for one post only, as per the official notification.

The BPCL recruitment 2021 will be held for a total of 12 vacancies, out of which four are for the post of Foreman-Trainee, while three are for the post of Operator (Chemical)-Trainee. Recruitment will also be conducted for one post of Accounts Assistant Trainee and three posts of Technician.

If any applicant submits more than one application in the BPCL recruitment 2021, only the form submitted at a later date will be considered. The registration for the positions can only be done through the BPCL website.

Applicants can view the detailed advertisement to see if they fit the eligibility criteria for the posts mentioned above.

Application fee:

The BPCL application fee is Rs 200 for candidates who belong to the EWS, OBC (NCL) and General categories. Applicants belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from fee payment if they can produce their category certificate as applicable.

Candidates will be selected for further rounds of qualification on the basis of their applications. If any applicant is found to have given in wrong or false information, their candidature will be rejected.