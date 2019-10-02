You are here:
#BoycottMalaysia trends on Twitter: Why Indians and Malaysians are engaged in a social media war?

India FP Staff Oct 02, 2019 12:24:52 IST

  • A hashtag 'Boycott Malaysia was trending on Twitter with Malaysians and Indians raging out against each other's countries following the former country's critical view on India's abrogation of Article 370 of its Constitution

  • The trend apparently originated in India after angry Indians started replying to Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad tweet calling Jammu and Kashmir a country, which has been invaded and occupied by India

  • There was even a reverse trend of BoycottIndia that some Malaysian users came up with.

A hashtag '#BoycottMalaysia was trending on Twitter with Malaysians and Indians raging out against each other's countries following the former country's critical view on India's abrogation of Article 370 of its Constitution.

The trend apparently originated in India after angry Indians started replying to Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad's tweet calling Jammu and Kashmir a country, which has been "invaded and occupied" by India. Mohamad had also raised the issue in United Nation's General Assembly, where Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan made a simmering speech rife with references to Kashmir and snide attacks on India. The Malaysian prime minister, openly siding with Pakistan, advised India to sort it out with its neighbour.

Indians started outraging about the statement and somebody came up with the clarion call: #BoycottMalasia.

However, the situation took a turn for the worst when Malaysians backlashed using the same hashtag, claiming that Indians were not welcome anyway. The ensuing hatred unleashed sometimes bordered on racism, and at other times leaned on dry humour.

There was even a reverse trend of #BoycottIndia that some Malaysian users came up with.

Looks like there is no end to the Twitter war anytime soon, with more and more hatred pouring in by the minute.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 12:24:52 IST

