BoycottMalaysia trends on Twitter: Why Indians and Malaysians are engaged in a social media war?

A hashtag '#BoycottMalaysia was trending on Twitter with Malaysians and Indians raging out against each other's countries following the former country's critical view on India's abrogation of Article 370 of its Constitution.

The trend apparently originated in India after angry Indians started replying to Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad's tweet calling Jammu and Kashmir a country, which has been "invaded and occupied" by India. Mohamad had also raised the issue in United Nation's General Assembly, where Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan made a simmering speech rife with references to Kashmir and snide attacks on India. The Malaysian prime minister, openly siding with Pakistan, advised India to sort it out with its neighbour.

Indians started outraging about the statement and somebody came up with the clarion call: #BoycottMalasia.

Malaysia eyes 1 mn Indian visitors. India is the sixth top tourist source market for Malaysia. But we need to #BoycottMalaysia & Boycott @TourismMalaysia. They are enemy of India & a terrorist state in making.

https://t.co/vrhwLqNppd — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) October 1, 2019

All Indians who go Malaysia & Turkey to visit r requested thr is a lot of place in India to visit,u can visit India in less amount of money tht u will spend in Malaysia or Turkey . Give that money to ur own country that u r going to spend in Malaysia or Turkey. #BoycottMalaysia — Rajeev Ranjan (@Adv_RKRanjan) September 30, 2019

Need not boycott Malaysia. Let’s play the way China play. Raise the import duties. Raise taxes on Malaysian airlines operating in India. Target their tourism industries. Talk to opposition leaders in Malaysia. Foreign babus know their job. #BoycottMalaysia — THE FILM (@thankyounextbro) September 30, 2019

You don't have the capacity to confront China on Uighur Muslims, but how willingly and openly you support Pakistan against Indian action on Kashmir!! Bravo !#BoycottMalaysia pic.twitter.com/gUYub7WKzN — Chandresh Dedhia (@chandreshd) September 30, 2019

Dear @narendramodi ji, don't be under pressure by few inconsequential nations. Stick to your decision and we, ALL us patriotic Indians will stand by you and with you. #KashmirHumaaraHai #BoycottMalaysia #BoycottTurkey — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) September 30, 2019

However, the situation took a turn for the worst when Malaysians backlashed using the same hashtag, claiming that Indians were not welcome anyway. The ensuing hatred unleashed sometimes bordered on racism, and at other times leaned on dry humour.

#BoycottMalaysia will be good for environment. we don't want uncivilised, rapist, n scammers to visit our beautiful land. n ur Modern Bollywood movie kinda suck now. — Fzzzry (@eG_F) October 1, 2019

No idea about #BoycottMalaysia . But this one cracks me up pic.twitter.com/g7Gs4bC1ZX — Farsruslee (@mfarisruslee) October 1, 2019

They want to #BoycottMalaysia? So be it. If anything, we should applaud & welcome this move. They’re a third world country anyway when it comes to basic rights & living conditions. And if you’re a Malaysian, your allegiance lies with our Jalur Gemilang. Don’t you forget it. — (@NerwinNair3) October 1, 2019

Lets not forget, India is the home to gang rapes and backwards concepts like the ridiculous caste system. Not to mention that their sanitary standards are, well, shit. So let them #BoycottMalaysia. We couldn't care any less. — New Malaysia Movement (@NewMalaysiaMov1) October 1, 2019

Me before I see why #BoycottMalaysia is trending VS me after seeing why. Indians would bring more trouble here. Please fix your acts of stealing and raping people. And terrorising Kashmir before boycotting anyone. pic.twitter.com/BWgqNYYDle — ℭ (@frhrhzt) October 1, 2019

Indians be talking #BoycottMalaysia like they visit Malaysia once every month. Like 75% of your population cant even afford to pay train fares. Why do you even talk? — عبدلله Dato' Sri (@AbdullahRamdzi) October 1, 2019

#BoycottMalaysia but they desperately come to Malaysia for jobs. pic.twitter.com/xrju0qFZEZ — Ravi (@dangitsravi) October 2, 2019

There was even a reverse trend of #BoycottIndia that some Malaysian users came up with.

This morning #BoycottMalaysia is in trending. By tonight, #BoycottIndia on the list. Just saying — superior coco (@__frahani) October 1, 2019

Big chunk?LOL. 1.93% in year 2018 is not significant. By the way Malaysia has 3.2% share in india tourism. Our tiny country has bigger impact to your's tourism. Shall we start #BoycottIndia instead?#BoycottMalaysia pic.twitter.com/Ro5GJp7CiY — Ny-riz (@ny_riz) October 1, 2019

After Dr. Mahatir Mohammad slapped Hitler Modi with truth and shown mirror to India. Indians started a campaign of boycott Malaysian Products. Reciprocally Malaysian started #BoycottIndia campaign.. pic.twitter.com/g0tnfv2BtU — Shafqat (@ShafqatAli120) October 1, 2019

#boycottIndia dirty place, don’t have subway, high rise building?...,toilet?euuuuw..,corruption everywhere..river?ouhhh..actually, malaysian doesn’t travel to india...not on their checklist.. — nurain saian (@nodame90) October 1, 2019

#BoycottIndia we should boycott each and everything from #india special movies, tv channels, rice, clothes, lulu hyper market, splash, centre point, max etc. Check each and everything before purchase if it is made in India then dont buy from any shop. Even in Pakistan or outside — M. A. Moeed Siddiqui (@MAMoeedS) September 30, 2019

Looks like there is no end to the Twitter war anytime soon, with more and more hatred pouring in by the minute.