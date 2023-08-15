Borders 'far more secure', reforms to make armed forces battle-ready underway, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the borders were “far more secure than ever before” and continuous reforms are taking place to make our forces battle ready.
Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 10th time since taking the country’s highest office in 2014, he said, “Continuous reforms are taking place to make our forces young and battle ready. Earlier, we used to listen about bomb blasts, but today, the country is feeling safe. We can focus on development when there is security and peace.”
He also extended his heartfelt wishes to jawans on the 77th Independence Day.
Underlining the need to usher in urgent reforms in the armed forces in view of evolving security challenges, PM Modi said, “They (armed forces) should be skilled and equipped to wage wars. The process to bring in reforms in the armed forces is already underway.”
The remarks assume significance as India has been locked in a protracted military standoff with China since May 2020 when troopers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) allegedly tried to alter the status quo of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Galwan Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.
Indian troops thwarted a similar alleged misadventure by the Chinese forces at Yang Tse near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022.
Before addressing fellow countrymen on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries on his arrival at the Red Fort and he began his customary address to the nation after raising the tricolour.
“Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, before arriving at the Red Fort.
This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.
