Bombay HC issues notice to Manohar Parrikar's son Abhijat for destroying forest area to build eco-resort in Goa

Mumbai: The Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son, Abhijat, for allegedly destroying forest land in Goa.

Last week, deputy sarpanch of the Netravali panchayat, Abhijit Dessai, had filed a petition seeking a stay on the construction of the eco-resort promoted by Parrikar.

Dessai alleged that the project had caused the destruction of forested areas and that several laws had been by-passed and an ordinance had been specially moved by the Goa government to ensure fast-tracked facilitation of the project, which is spread over nearly 90,000 square metres, adjoining a wildlife sanctuary.

The notices were issued based on a petition filed against Abhijat for alleged destruction of forest area to construct an eco-resort located near the Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa district, Carlos Ferreira, advocate of Dessai, said.

Besides Abhijat, notices were also issued to six others involved in the case. He has been asked to file his reply by 14 March.

