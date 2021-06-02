Bombay HC asks why senior citizens can't get jabs at home if vaccine drives are allowed in housing societies
The court made the observation while hearing a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre and state governments to start door-to-door vaccination for those who cannot step out of their homes and travel to vaccination centres
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday again suggested that the Centre and state govt's should conduct door-to-door inoculation of senior citizens, the specially-abled and bed-ridden citizens at their homes.
Noting that several housing societies are now tying up with private hospitals and holding vaccination drives in the society premises itself, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni on Wednesday asked why the authorities can't take it a step further and inoculate the affected groups at their homes.
"If this is being done, then you (government and other authorities) can take a step further and go to the homes of such people (who are not able to go to vaccination centres)," Chief Justice Datta said.
The court made the observation while hearing a PIL filed by lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, seeking a direction to the Centre and state governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens above the age of 75, specially-abled, bed-ridden and wheelchair-bound people.
The petition said such people would not be in a position to step out of their homes and travel to vaccination centres.
Kapadia on Wednesday told the court though the Centre's policy says door-to-door vaccination was not possible, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (in neighbouring Palghar district) has started it in its area.
The court had last month directed the chairman of the 'National Expert Group for Vaccine Administration of COVID-19 '(NEGVAC) set up by the Centre to consider the issue of introducing the door-to-door vaccination drive.
Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh on Wednesday sought further time following which the court posted the matter for the next hearing on 8 June.
With inputs from PTI
also read
Over 1.77 cr COVID-19 vaccine available with states, UTs; additional 1 lakh to be given in three days: Centre
So far, both under free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs, the health ministry said
In rural Maharashtra, how lack of internet, awareness, healthcare facilities impact access to COVID-19 vaccine
As per a 2019 report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, roughly 70 percent of the rural population has no access to the internet. This points towards how the digital divide is further leading to massive inequality and affecting the rural population, which is witnessing a severe surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.
From waves of illness and grief to an aggressive vaccine drive and relief, the story of a city's battle against COVID-19
Central Falls is a deeply working-class city, a place of janitors, warehouse workers, cashiers and others who can’t work from home.