Bohag Bihu 2022: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on special occasion

The Assamese festival Bohag Bihu, like any other Indian festival, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The seven-day festival marks the onset of the harvest season in the state. Bohag Bihu is spent honouring cattle and farm animals, praying to household gods, and wearing traditional clothing. People also sing Bihu melodies and perform a traditional dance during the occasion.

Since greeting our loved ones on every festival has become quite customary for all, now that Bihu is approaching on 13 April, many would like to send greetings to their friends and family members. So to help you out, we have put together a list of wishes, greetings, quotes, and more that you can send to your near and dear ones on the occasion.

Wishes and messages:

Fill your heart with zeal and joy. Only enlightenment awaits those who leave the darkness! Celebrate Bihu's spirit with love and happiness in your hearts. Happy Bihu!

This is the day to relish in the festive atmosphere and dance with joy and happiness. With this joyous occasion, you can rekindle your desire to live and love! Happy Bihu!

With this Assam festival, you will be starting a new year and a new adventure in life. Greetings, Bihu!

May God bless success and fulfillment to everyone during this Bihu festival!

Happy Bihu, may this year be filled with absolutely wonderful experiences.

May this festival bring more colours into your life and bring all of your dreams to fruition. Happy Bihu!!

May you find pleasure and wealth, self-sufficiency, and the strength to battle the hurdles in life! Happy Bihu.

As the new year begins, we wish you a prosperous day ahead from our family to yours. Happy Bihu!

Happy Bihu 2022! It's a time for fresh starts and life celebrations.

Let’s take an oath to remove all the negative things from our life that prevent us from prospering. Happy Bihu 2022!