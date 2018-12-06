Bogibeel bridge: Narendra Modi to gift nation 4.6-km marvel and country's longest rail-road bridge over Brahmaputra on Christmas Day

Bogibeel bridge, India's longest rail-cum-road, which connects the north and south banks of the turbulent Brahmaputra in the eastern parts of Assam, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December. The 4.6 kilometre-long structure will be the fourth rail-road bridge on the Brahmaputra river in Assam, the others being – Saraighat bridge, Naranarayan Setu and the New Saraighat bridge. Bogibeel's inauguration will come a year after Modi had inaugurated the country's longest bridge, the Dhola-Sadiya, over the Lohit river in 2017.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda had laid the foundation stone for the Bogibeel bridge in January 1997 but work on the project began only in April 2002 when former prime Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the construction. Originally scheduled to be inaugurated in 2009, the project had missed several deadlines over the years.

Initially estimated to cost Rs 3,230.02 crore, the Bogibeel bridge was finally built with Rs 4,857 crore. The escalation was attributed to an increase in its length to almost 5 kilometre against the initial 4.31 proposed. It includes the main bridge, dykes on north and south banks, road network of 30 kilometre, rail network of 74 kilometre and six new railway stations.

I shot this beautiful aerial view of India's longest Road- cum- Rail Bogibeel bridge of 4.94 km, connecting Assam with Arunachal Pradesh. A milestone for India and a landmark for North-East. @PiyushGoyal ji is regularly monitoring it under the guidance of @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/IKF5dzPj3z — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 4, 2018

The superstructure of the bridge was built by the joint venture of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Germany-based DSD Brouckenbau and VNR Infrastructure.

HCC had earlier claimed that a total of 70,000 metric tons of steel will be used for completing the superstructure, which will be equivalent to 10 Eiffel Towers. Also, being a fully-welded bridge, the total length of welding to be carried out is about 12,800 kilometre, which is equivalent to circling around the moon 1.5 times.

One of the stiffest challenges during its construction was to construct guide bunds on the wild river within four to five months a year because of the rainy season and ensuing floods, a senior official of the Northeast Frontier Railway had earlier told PTI.

Another problem was the transportation of concrete across the river channels of 600 metre to 900-metre width from both the banks.

Historic Day for Railways: In a milestone event, the 1st freight train ran on Bogibeel Bridge, India's longest road-cum-rail bridge with a phenomenal stretch of 4.94 kilometres, connecting Assam with Arunachal Pradesh & opening the doors to enhanced connectivity in the North-East pic.twitter.com/bH97RODDSf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 2, 2018

There are 42 sub-structures or piers in the bridge which are constructed by Gammon India.

Connectivity boost

Located just over 20 kilometre from the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, the Bogibeel bridge will connect Dibrugarh in Assam to Kulajan in Dhemaji district which will make commuting to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh easy. It has three-lane roads on top and a double line rail below. The bridge is 32 metre above the water level of the Brahmaputra and fashioned on a bridge linking Sweden and Denmark. While the journey from Dibrugarh to Delhi currently takes more than 37 hours, with the new bridge is likely to reduce it by three hours.

Speaking to The Economic Times, chief public relations officer of North East Frontier Railway, S Lahiri, said the primary objective was to provide railway connectivity between lesser developed districts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the river's north and south bank. The rail line will be linked to Chowalkhowa, which is 5.83 kilometre from Dibrugarh, on the south bank, and between Sisi Borgaon and Sirpani on the north bank. Lahiri added that the bridge will provide direct access to the districts of upper Assam from the rest of the country through the north bank without "having to take the tortuous" route through Guwahati in the south bank.

Explaining further, Mahender Singh, chief engineer, construction, Bogibeel project, told PTI, "Now, to go from Dibrugarh to Arunachal Pradesh by train, one has to go via Guwahati with more than 500-kilometre detour. With this bridge, the journey will be less than 100 km."

The first trial train journey on the Bogibeel bridge was conducted from Dhamalgaon Railway Station in Dibrugarh to Tangani Railway Station in Dhemaji on 22 October. On 2 December, the Northeast Frontier Railway piloted the first freight train. Union minister of railways Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of the first loaded freight train.

What's in a name?

Even before the much-touted inauguration of the bridge, Bogibeel has been mired in controversy due to its name. A large number of people belonging to the Chutia community staged massive protests in Golaghat district on 17 November if the state demanding that the bridge be renamed after Chutia dynasty queen Sati Sadhini.

Speaking to The Sentinel, secretary of the Chutia Students' Union, Mohen Bora had said, “Every government has ignored the problems of the community and failed to honour our forefathers. The state government should show respect by naming the Bogibeel bridge as Biranga Sadhani Setu,” he said.

Local northeastern dailies have reported that in 1962, Dibrugarh Nagarik Sangha had first first raised the demand to construct a bridge to connect Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, reports India Today.

Earlier too, BJP MLA from Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan had proposed that the bridge be named after Vajpayee since it was the former prime minister who had inaugurated its construction.

Enhance defence logistics along China border

India and China share a nearly 4,000 kilometre-long border, with almost 75 percent in Arunachal Pradesh. Bogibeel is part of infrastructure projects planned by India to improve logistics along the border in Arunachal Pradesh. This includes the construction of a trans-Arunachal highway on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, and new road and rail links over the mighty river and its major tributaries such as the Dibang, Lohit, Subansiri and Kameng.

Till now, rail and road link to Arunachal Pradesh is through three Assam bridges — Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district, Saraighat near Guwahati, and Kolia-Bhomora between Sonitpur and Nagaon.

The other alternative is crossing by ferry, but it is not suitable for heavy cargo and due to monsoons for six months between May-October when ferry services often remain disrupted.

With inputs from agencies