A day after sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha released three pages of the 'red diary' alleging graft in the cricket association election, the BJP on Thursday said there cannot be a more authentic proof of the Congress government's corruption in the state
A day after sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha released three pages of the “red diary” alleging graft in the cricket association election, the BJP on Thursday said there cannot be a more authentic proof of the Congress government’s corruption in the state and that this is going to be the Bofors moment for the state government.
“There cannot be a more authentic proof of the Rajasthan government’s corruption than these pages of the red diary which have come to fore. This is going to be the Bofors moment for the Rajasthan government,” said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, demanding that the Congress give a reply to the revelations made by Gudha.
#WATCH | “The ‘red diary’ is revealing the doings of not just Rajasthan CM but also his son…This is Bofors moment for Rajasthan government because the allegations are by the government itself…” says BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi on former Rajasthan minister… pic.twitter.com/LBCfDTP9Dt
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
Gudha on Wednesday made public three pages of the purported red diary which he has claimed contains the details of financial misdeeds of the Congress government and cited their contents to allege corruption in the Rajasthan Cricket Association election.
Gudha alleged that the three pages contain details of financial transactions between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot and Rajasthan Cricket Association secretary Bhawani Samota and others.
Vaibhav Gehlot is presently chairman of the RCA.
Trivedi said Congress leaders should have been left red-faced after Gudha released some of the pages of the red diary.
“But it is unfortunate that the Congress and its government in Rajasthan are shamelessly ignoring it,” he charged.
Hitting out at the Rajasthan government over safety of women in the state, Trivedi claimed that at least 15-20 cases of crime against women are registered in the state every day and the government has failed to ensure that effective action is taken against the accused.
“Is it because of vote bank politics, no effective action is taken against the accused of such,” he asked.
Trivedi said the people of Rajasthan are closely watching the misdeeds of the state government and its failure in ensuring the safety of women in the state.
“People are losing their patience,” he added.
With inputs from agencies
