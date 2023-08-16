Boeing starts production on Apache helicopters for Indian Army

US based defence major Boeing has started production of Apache helicopters for the Indian Army at its facility in Mesa, Arizona.

The Boeing said that it will be delivering a total of six AH-64E Apaches, fulfilling the requirements of Indian Army.

Known for their advanced technology and proven performance, the AH-64E Apache helicopters are poised to enhance Indian Army’s operational readiness as well as strengthen its defence capabilities, said President of Boeing India Salil Gupte said.

Earlier this year, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) delivered the Indian Army’s first AH-64 Apache fuselage from its advanced facility in Hyderabad.

In 2020, Boeing concluded the delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force (IAF). It also inked a contract to produce to produce six additional AH-64Es exclusively for the Indian Army.

The delivery of the Indian Army’s AH-64E is scheduled for 2024.

“The AH-64 provides customers with unparalleled lethality and survivability, and we are thrilled to provide those capabilities to the Indian Army,” Vice President of Attack Helicopter Programs and senior Boeing Mesa site executive Christina Upah said.

Upah further said that the AH-64E continues to be the world’s premier attack helicopter.

As per the company, it has strengthened its supply chain with more than 300 local companies in India and a joint venture to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

Boeing said its annual sourcing from India stands at over $1 billion. The company currently employs over 5,000 people in India, and more than 13,000 people work with its supply chain partners.

The company employee efforts and country-wide engagement serve communities and citizenship programs to inspire change and make an impact on more than 500,000 lives.