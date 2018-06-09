You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Body of Indian Navy sailor recovered off Tamil Nadu coast, mortal remains taken to Chennai

India PTI Jun 09, 2018 15:32:36 IST

Rameswaram: The body of a 27-year-old Indian Navy sailor, who slipped and fell into the sea off Ramanathapuram coast, was recovered some five nautical miles off Jegadapattinam in Pudukottai district, intelligence bureau officials said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Ramprakash, a Grade-II sailor, was sailing INS Car Nicobar on Wednesday night when he fell off the patrol vessel between Thondi and Jegadapattinam, they said.

A search involving ships of the Navy and Coast Guard was launched to trace the sailor.

His body was found on Friday night, about five nautical miles off Jegadapattinam coast, IB officials said.

The mortal remains of the sailor were taken to Chennai.


Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 15:32 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores