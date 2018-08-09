You are here:
Body of fifth militant recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district following Wednesday encounter

India Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 11:21:30 IST

Srinagar: The body of a militant was recovered from an encounter site in the forests of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of militants killed in the operation since Wednesday to five, the Army said here.

Representational image. PTI

The body of one more militant was recovered on Thursday morning from the encounter site in the Ladoora forests in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, an Army official said. He added that the number of militants killed in the operation so far had risen to five.

Four militants were killed in a gunbattle on Wednesday after security forces launched a search operation in the forest area on Monday, following information about the presence of militants there. One soldier was also injured in the gunbattle. Weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site, the Army official said, adding that the search operation was going on.


