Body of BARC scientist's teenage son found at Mumbai's Gharapuri in Uran Creek; Naman Dutt was missing for 12 days

The body of Naman Dutt, son of a Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist was found near Elephanta Caves in Mumbai's Gharapuri, reports said.

Naman, son of BARC scientist Bhaskar Dutt was missing for the past twelve days.

The 17-year-old had gone missing after leaving his Vashi residence on 23 September. The postmortem report cited the cause of death as drowning, reported Mumbai Mirror. Gharapuri comes under the jurisdiction of the Mora Coastal Police. The body was found by the Mora Coastal Police.

An officer of the Mora Coastal Police told the newspaper that the body was found in a decomposed state due to which the doctors who were taken to the spot, conducted the post mortem at the site. Naman's parents identified him from his clothes, watch and his mobile phone.

Senior police inspector of Mora Coastal police station, Manik Nalawade, told The Hindu, "He was wearing blue jeans and blue polo T-Shirt as mentioned in his missing complaint. After his parents reached here on Thursday evening, they identified him from his wrist watch and mobile phone in his pocket. His face was beyond identification."

The officer also said that an accidental death report has been prepared, and further investigations will be conducted by the Vashi police.

According to ANI, the Navi Mumbai Police is looking at angles of suicide or any foul play.

Naman, a Class 12 student, was last seen leaving his building at 10.30 pm on 23 September and boarded a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound train at 1 am, reported The Free Press Journal.