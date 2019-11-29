Body of 27-yr-old found on outskirts of Hyderabad: Telangana home minister queries why victim 'didn't dial 100 first'

The burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, near Hyderabad reported ANI. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death. The body was later identified as 27-year-old government veterinary doctor.

CNN-News18 reported on Friday that Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, seemingly blaming the victim, wondered: "Why didn't she dial 100 first? Had she called the police instead of her sister, she might have been saved."

The New Indian Express reports that a driver and cleaner of a lorry have been detained in connection with the case.

"We received a complaint in Shamshabad Rural Police Station from her sister. She had gone to a hospital for treatment and while returning her vehicle's tires got punctured. This morning, she was found brutally murdered and burnt at Shadnagar outskirts," ACP of Shadnagar, V Surender said.

Cyberabad Police commissioner VC Sajjanar told NIE that more than 10 teams are working on the case. “The motive behind the crime is not known. We are probing different angles and gathering clues,” said Sajjanar, without ruling out the possibility of rape.

The victim's sister said, "Last night I spoke to her and she told me she is scared and later when I called her phone was off. We searched for her but we could not find anything so later we filed a complained in the police station." A case has been registered under relevant sections and further probe into the matter is underway.

Deccan Chronicle reported that on Wednesday, the victim had an appointment at Olive Skin Care Hospital in Gachibowli and left the house at 5.50 pm on her bike. She parked the bike near Thonudpally toll plaza and took private transport to go to Gachibowli. At around 9.22 pm on the same day, the victim called her sister to inform her that her bike had a flat tyre and some stranger had offered her help to get it repaired.

According to the New Indian Express, the victim's sister had advised her to wait at the toll plaza, but the victim refused saying it would be awkward to stand at the toll plaza. She said her sister last spoke to her at 9.22 pm and her phone was switched off around 9.44 pm. After waiting for some time, her family rushed to the toll plaza to search for her.

Meanwhile, around 30 kilometres from the toll plaza, a farmer noticed a charred body of a woman and alerted the police. The neighbouring police stations were immediately notified, and the Shadnagar police alerted her family. The victim's family rushed to the spot and were able to identify the body with the help of a partly-burnt scarf and a gold pendant, reported New Indian Express.

The police suspected that the perpetrators might have fled the city via the Kurnool Highway based on the clues collected after examination of the CCTV surveillance cameras of the nearby areas, reported Telangana Today. It is also suspected that she was dragged to a secluded spot near the toll plaza, where trucks are usually parked and that she could have been raped there.

With inputs from agencies

