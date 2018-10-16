Body of 20-year-old model found stuffed in suitcase in Mumbai's Malad; accused arrested, to be produced in court today

The body of a 20-year-old model was found stuffed in a suitcase in Malad's Mindspace area in Mumbai on Monday, according to reports. The victim has been identified as Mansi Dixit, who had moved to Mumbai from Rajasthan six months ago to pursue a career in modelling.

Hindustan Times reported that the police have arrested Muzammil Sayyed, a college student who lives in Andheri, in connection with the murder. "We have arrested her friend Sayyed who was with her on Monday. During a heated argument, he killed her in a fit of rage. Sayyed hit Dixit with a sharp object. She succumbed to head injuries," a police officer told Mumbai Mirror.

The accused then stuffed the body in a suitcase and took a cab from Andheri to Malad, where he dumped it, another officer told Hindustan Times. The Bangur Nagar police station received a call about the abandoned bag around 3 pm.

“Two policemen rushed to the spot and opened the suitcase. Dixit’s face was strapped with strings and her body was wrapped in cushion, with a bedsheet rolled over,” a police officer told The Times of India. According to reports, the cab driver was the one who alerted the police after he saw Sayyed dump the bag and leave in an auto.

According to The Times of India report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone XI) Sangramsinh Nishandar formed a team, which checked the footage from CCTV cameras near the spot where the bag was found. The police identified the accused using the footage.

Nishandar told Hindustan Times that an FIR has been lodged under murder sections of the Indian Penal Code. "We have lodged an FIR under murder sections of the IPC and have arrested the accused," he said, while adding that Sayyed will be produced before a metropolitan court on Tuesday. He has confessed to the crime, the police said.

The motive behind the murder has not been ascertained yet. The police have sent the body for autopsy.